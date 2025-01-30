Drew Lewis Foundation Improves Impact with eTransX Wellbeing Care Community System

Helping More People and Communities Reach Independence Through Support and Education

WCC… allows us to capture better information about our work and our outcomes so that we can improve our operations and better serve our members…” — Meghan Storey, Director of the foundation’s RISE Program.

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Drew Lewis Foundation has been using the eTransX Wellbeing Care Community system to improve its ability to help transform lives in the Springfield, Missouri area. The system has enhanced the functionality and operational capabilities of the Drew Lewis Foundation in better serving those seeking improved economic self-sufficiency and stability. The Wellbeing Care Community (WCC) platform allows us to capture better information about our work and our outcomes so that we can improve our operations and better serve our members than the previous system that we were using.” said Meghan Storey, Director of the foundation’s RISE Program.The Drew Lewis Foundation started their RISE (Reaching Independence through Support and Education) program in 2016 to address root issues that were keeping people living paycheck to paycheck. Over the years, many participating members in the program have been able to significantly increase their economic self-sufficiency through the program. There are now more than ten active RISE locations in Missouri and Colorado, and it is quickly continuing to expand.The RISE program develops strategies to overcome economic self-sufficiency challenges and sustain long-term change for participating members. The RISE model hinges on long-term programmatic involvement (1 year+ working with members), considering the unique situations and needs each person is experiencing, and encouraging participants to choose their own goals and paths toward success. The eTransX WCC system is used to build and manage these success pathways, including the ability to community and engage with members in real time via text messaging.“The WCC system has improved the productivity of our staff while improving the ability of our members to work with their success pathways” shares Amy Blansit founder and CEO of the Drew Lewis foundation. WCC was developed specifically to serve as an integrated community care hub to address poverty & economic development, children & youth development, reducing substance use disorders, and addressing the social drivers of health. The Drew Lewis Foundation is a national leader in boosting individual and community economic success, and it is a privilege to support them in their work. eTransX is a driven and diverse team of innovators, experts, and problem-solvers that have been building innovative solutions to complex problems since 1999. Our goal is to partner with our community customers to scale and enhance efforts to help people and communities reach their full potential.

