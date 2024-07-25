Derby Barracks / Multiple charges related to drug trafficking and burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A5003810

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: About 9:45 a.m. July 23, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Street, North Troy, VT

ACCUSED: Darin Farley

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary X 2, False Pretenses or Tokens, Unlawful Trespass X 2

ACCUSED: Christopher Beaulieu

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Felony Possession of Cannabis

ACCUSED: Andy Soto

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jersey City, New Jersey

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Fentanyl, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of a Regulated Drug; Xylazine, Defacing of Firearms Serial Number.

VICTIM: Jocellyn Pelletier

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VICTIM: Nancy Pelletier

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary at a residence on Pine Street in the town of North Troy. A trooper met with the complainants at the residence and learned a safe was removed and broken into, and a person was cashing stolen checks at a local bank. It was reported more than $30,000 in cash currency was stolen from within the safe. During subsequent investigation, Darin Farley was identified as a suspect, later located, and taken into custody for the felony offense of False Pretenses or Tokens. Farley, 36, of North Troy was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.

In subsequent case follow-up, troopers learned Farley broke into the residence four or more times within a week’s period. Farley was later jailed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport with bail set at $5,000.

On the evening of Wednesday, July 24, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at 1241 River Rd. in North Troy in relation to stolen property from the Pine Street residence. This operation involved members of the Vermont Drug Task Force; the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit; New Hampshire State Police Tactical Services Unit; VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program and Bomb Squad; Homeland Security Investigations; the Orleans County Sherriff’s Department; and the Troy Fire Department.

A search of the property yielded evidence of possession of stolen property, drug use, drug distribution, and firearms offenses. During a search police found more than 21 pounds of marijuana, over $46,000 in cash, 712.7 grams of fentanyl, 88 grams of xylazine, 676.5 grams of cocaine and 312.12 grams of cocaine base. Four handguns and a shotgun also were seized from the bedroom of Andy Soto, 32, of Jersey City, New Jersey.

Soto and Christopher Beaulieu, 37, of North Troy were transported and processed at the Derby Barracks. Beaulieu was later released with a citation to appear at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24, 2024, in criminal court for the marijuana offense. Soto was jailed at Northern State Correctional Facility. Soto’s bail was set at $250,000. His arraignment was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -