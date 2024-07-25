Latham Jenkins Top Producing Luxury Wyoming Agent to Speak at Inman Luxury Connect 2024
Honored as a finalist for the Inman Golden I Club Award
Luxury real estate is about more than just transactions; it's about creating unforgettable moments”JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latham Jenkins, leading luxury real estate broker with Live Water Properties, will be sharing his insights at the prestigious Inman Luxury Connect 2024 event and has been recognized as a finalist for the Inman Golden I Club award.
Jenkins is scheduled to speak about, "Going the Extra Mile: Curating an Out-of-the-Box Luxury Experience and Why It Pays Off," on Monday, July 29, from 11:25 AM to 11:45 AM PDT. In this 20-minute session, Jenkins and fellow agents joining him on stage, will delve into the art of crafting exceptional, bespoke experiences for luxury clients. Drawing from his extensive experience, Jenkins will showcase his curated listing presentation experiences on snowmobiles, snowshoes, river rafting, horseback riding and using safari style tents to showcase his properties to clients. Jenkins enables buyers to experience first hand how a property lives.
"Luxury real estate is about more than just transactions; it's about creating unforgettable moments," Jenkins said. "I'm excited to share strategies on how to go above and beyond for clients and the tangible benefits that come from doing so."
Later on Monday the 29th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Jenkins will be part of another engaging 20-minute conversational session titled "Distilling Luxury Real Estate Strategies." This experience, featuring a whiskey tasting provided by expert sommeliers at the ARIA, will tie back to luxury real estate where attendees will discover how to curate unforgettable client experiences that elevate their personal brand in luxury real estate.
In addition to his speaking engagement, Jenkins is honored as a finalist in the category Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Home/Property for his successful sale of the Jackson Hole Ranch. The Inman Golden I Club award represents the highest level of achievement in the luxury real estate industry, recognizing professionals who not only achieve record-breaking sales but also push the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry.
"I'm truly humbled to be a finalist for the Inman Golden I Club Award," Jenkins added. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of my work in providing exceptional service to my clients."
2024 Golden I Club winners will be announced at Inman Luxury Connect 2024.
Over the last three years, Jenkins has achieved the number one and two spots on the REAL Trends Agent Ranking list for Top Individual Sales Volumes in Wyoming. In 2021, Jenkins was named Live Water Properties’ Top Producing National Broker, further solidifying his reputation as a leading expert in luxury lifestyle real estate.
About Latham Jenkins, Realtor:
Latham's personal mantra – connecting people with experiences – informs all that he does. It’s how he guides each buyer through this life-changing transaction, driven by his three areas of “hyper-local” expertise: real estate services, lifestyle insights and valued relationships with premier financial planners. With Latham, buyers find more than a home; they find a way of life. In 2023, Jenkins continued his streak of excellence by ranking number two in individual sales volume for Wyoming in 2022 and number one in 2021. In 2021, Jenkins was named Live Water Properties’ Top Producing National Broker.
