SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdgeNectar and Liftians Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Automated Warehousing with Private 5G Integration

EdgeNectar, a leading provider of hyperconverged, private 5G and edge compute solutions to enterprises, announced a strategic partnership with Liftians, a pioneer in autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) for logistics and warehousing.

This collaboration leverages EdgeNectar's patented AI-driven private 5G network technology to enhance Liftians' AGV systems, setting a new standard for operational efficiency and connectivity in automated logistics and warehousing.

EdgeNectar's patented AI technology and private 5G solution will significantly enhance the performance of Liftians' AGVs, offering ultra-low latency, improved data throughput, and increased network reliability. These advancements are set to elevate AGV performance in mission-critical, high-demand environments, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Wi-Fi connectivity currently used as the industry standard. EdgeNectar delivers a simple network management portal for core network, radio network and devices, and, in this case, AGVs.

The integration of AGVs with private 5G networks represents a rapidly growing trend in warehouse automation. According to recent industry reports, the private 5G network market is projected to reach $36.08 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 54.1% from 2024 to 2030 (Grand View Research). This growth is driven by the increasing demand for secure, high-speed, and low-latency communication required by AGVs and other industrial applications.

Jonathan Huang, CEO of Liftians, added, "Partnering with EdgeNectar aligns with our commitment to innovation and excellence in automated logistics solutions. Integrating private 5G connectivity will optimize Liftians' AGVs' efficiency and ensure seamless and secure communication across our clients' facilities."

Key benefits of this integration include:

-Ultra-Low Latency: Near-instantaneous communication critical for real-time AGV operations in dynamic warehouse environments.

-Enhanced Data Throughput: Higher data transfer rates support advanced analytics and real-time decision-making.

-Increased Security and Reliability: Dedicated, secure connections reduce the risk of interference and cyber threats.

-Cost-Effective: Private 5 G requires fewer radio base stations, reducing the overall cost. In a large warehouse, only two base stations are required for private 5G compared to 50 access points with traditional Wi-Fi. 5G networks reduce long-term operational costs through efficient network management and decreased need for hardware infrastructure, especially for large-scale operations.

-Future-Proof: The 5G network infrastructure can seamlessly support emerging technologies like AI, machine learning and edge computing.

-Improved Scalability: EdgeNectar's private 5G solution supports devices from a few hundred to several hundreds of thousands of subscribers, facilitating the easy expansion of AGV fleets.

"Our partnership with Liftians aligns perfectly with EdgeNectar's mission to enhance and extend enterprise customers' capability to connect people, devices, and information anywhere, anytime, with guaranteed security and quality of service,” said Ken Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of EdgeNectar. “This integration with Liftians brings us closer to redefining connectivity and performance standards in automated logistics, addressing the evolving needs of enterprise customers for rapid and accurate order fulfillment.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of automated logistics and warehousing. It promises unparalleled connectivity and performance in AGV systems to enhance warehouses and supply chains nationwide.

About Liftians

Liftians is a leading provider of autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) designed to enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity in logistics and warehousing. With a focus on innovating cost-efficient and customer-centric material handling solutions, Liftians continues to push the boundaries of warehouse automation.

About EdgeNectar

EdgeNectar provides end-to-end private 5G and edge computing solutions, supporting hybrid

mobile network solutions for private and public mobile networks such as hospitals, airports, shopping centers and universities. Its solution simplifies 5G mobile networks for a zero-touch operation, leveraging AI and machine learning technology to automate network operations. EdgeNectar enhances and extends enterprise customers’ capability to connect people, devices and information anywhere, anytime, with guaranteed security and quality of service. Founded in 2019, EdgeNectar Inc. is based in San Jose, California, with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.