Gets tips on catching catfish by alternative methods at MDC program on Aug. 15-16

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fishing for catfish has long been an activity that has provided angling excitement and excellent table fare.

Individuals interested in learning more about how to catch these popular sportfish by alternative methods (trot line or some other type of set-line device) should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Alternative Methods Catfishing Clinic.” This free two-day program will be Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. The first segment will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Greenfield High School Agriculture Classroom (418 W. College, Greenfield). The next segment will be from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, Aug. 16. Participants will meet at the Greenfield Public Access on Stockton Lake. Both segments will be taught by MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker.

During the first segment of the program on Aug. 15, topics will include catfish biology and characteristics, regulations, equipment needed for alternative methods, techniques and strategies, types of baits, regulations, and water safety. After this session, from 6 p.m. to dusk, participants will take to the water in groups to set their own juglines. Bait will be provided.

The next day of the program, Aug. 16, participants will meet at the Greenfield Public Access boat ramp at 10 a.m. to run and check lines. This will be followed by a catfish cleaning demonstration. The event will end with a fish fry. Harvested fish will be divided among all participants.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own personal snacks, water, and a sack dinner for the Aug. 15 portion of the program. All equipment (lines, fish-cleaning equipment, etc.) for this program will be provided. All participants must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit (unless they’re exempt). This program is for ages 11 and up.

People must register online for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202089

Participants are encouraged to attend both sessions. People who cannot attend both sessions should e-mail Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-895-6881, ext. 1644 to see if accommodations can be made.

