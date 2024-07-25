Submit Release
The IDVA Offers Public Service Announcements for September National Suicide Prevention Month

Chicago, IL, ILLINOIS, July 25 - September is National Suicide Prevention Month when IDVA raises awareness of veteran suicide and its prevention. The USDVA reports that 22 veterans die of suicide each day, 71.8 % higher than for non-veteran U.S. adults. Veterans struggling with their transition to civilian life, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, chronic pains, injuries, unemployment, homelessness, family dynamics, and loneliness contribute to feelings of despair and sometimes suicide. To protect our veterans, we must raise awareness and engagement in its prevention.


Additionally, IDVA participates in the Governor's Challenge, an effort to end veteran suicide.


In these 30 and 60-second PSAs, IDVA Director Prince raises awareness of veteran suicide and describes simple tactics for everyone's involvement in veteran suicide prevention.


30-second:


60-second:


