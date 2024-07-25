MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Triple Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a triple shooting in Southeast.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at approximately 2:32 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast, where they located three women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 16-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24112931

