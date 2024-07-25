Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,800 in the last 365 days.

$253,094 Match 5 Jackpot Hit in Lucedale

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Tupelo

JACKSON, MISS. –Wednesday was a winning night for two Mississippi Lottery players who won big prizes worth a total of more than $353,000. One Mississippi Match 5 player hit the jackpot worth $253,094.41, while a Powerball® player won $100,000.

The Match 5 player matched all five numbers and purchased the winning ticket from LL Quick Mart on U.S. Highway 63 South in Lucedale. Mississippi Match 5 was last hit for the July 2 drawing for $154,672. The prize has yet to be claimed and was purchased from U.S. Highway 98 Bypass in Columbia.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

After matching four out of five numbers, plus the Powerball and the Power Play multiplier option of two, the Powerball player is walking away with $100,000, which is double their initial win. The winning ticket was purchased from Marathon Fast Stop on West Main Street in Tupelo.

Players of draw-style games have 180 days from the draw date to claim valid prizes.

Jackpot Update
The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions® is an estimated $306 million with an estimated cash value of $143.8 million. Saturday’s jackpots include Powerball at an estimated $131 million with an estimated cash value of $62.8 million and Lotto America® at an estimated $5.85 million with an estimated cash value of $2.8 million.

###

You just read:

$253,094 Match 5 Jackpot Hit in Lucedale

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more