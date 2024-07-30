Next Glass Enhances Brewery Offerings with Oznr’s 'Mug Club' Release
With Oznr's new Mug Club feature, craft beer brands can easily create recurring subscription programs.
An Intuitive Solution Empowering Breweries To Create And Manage Recurring Subscription Programs For Predictable Revenue Streams
This feature is a game-changer for breweries looking to enhance their business model and offer loyal fans something truly special.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oznr, the premier online craft beer marketplace from Next Glass, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated "Mug Club" feature. This innovative addition allows breweries to capture recurring subscriptions through customizable brewery membership packages, providing a significant boost to their business operations while increasing customer engagement and delivering a predictable source of revenue.
A heavily requested feature from breweries already finding success through Oznr, the new Mug Club solution is intuitively designed so breweries can get started quickly with minimal effort.
Key Benefits of the Mug Club Feature:
Customizable Subscription Packages: Breweries can tailor their Mug Club offerings to fit their brand and customer preferences, creating a personalized experience for their members.
Enhanced Customer Engagement: By offering exclusive perks such as early access to new releases, members-only events, and special discounts, breweries can keep their current fans engaged and attract a new audience of craft beer enthusiasts.
Recurring Revenue Streams: The Mug Club feature provides a consistent and predictable revenue source, helping breweries stabilize their income and invest in future growth.
Flexible Subscription Options: Breweries can choose to run their Mug Club subscription programs on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis, tailoring the frequency to best suit their business model and customer preferences.
Ease of Use and Affordability: Crafting and managing a Mug Club with Oznr is straightforward and cost-effective, allowing breweries to focus on what they do best – brewing exceptional craft beer.
"We are excited to bring the Mug Club feature to life, providing breweries with a powerful tool to build recurring revenue and craft deeper relationships with their customers," said Tony Fuger, Director of Product at Next Glass. "This feature is a game-changer for breweries looking to enhance their business model and offer loyal fans something truly special."
The launch of the Oznr Mug Club feature underscores Next Glass' commitment to supporting craft breweries and enhancing the craft beer community. By offering an easy-to-use platform with robust capabilities, Oznr empowers breweries to thrive in an increasingly competitive and maturing market.
Breweries interested in creating their free Oznr account are encouraged to visit https://oznr.com/join.
For more information about the Mug Club feature and how it can benefit your brewery, visit Oznr’s website at https://oznr.com/overview.
About Oznr: Oznr is the leading online craft beer marketplace that connects craft beer enthusiasts directly with the brands they love. Through innovative features and a user-friendly platform, Oznr enhances the craft beer experience for both breweries and consumers.
About Next Glass: Founded in 2013, Next Glass provides software and services that connect producers, retailers, and consumers in the beverage alcohol industry. It offers a variety of leading software, content, and insights solutions to consumers, retailers, and producers, including:
Consumers: Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Hop Culture
Retailers: Untappd for Business (Digital menu and signage platform for beer, food, wine, and liquor, https://utfb.untappd.com)
Brewers: Ollie (Brewery management software, https://getollie.com)
For more information, please visit: https://www.NextGlass.co
