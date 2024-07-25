Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,064 in the last 365 days.

Entrex Carbon Market Presenter at National Investment Banking Association Florida Conference

Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo

Entrex Logo

Entrex Logo

Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex Carbon Market

Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex Carbon Market today announced it has been asked to present at the 2024 National Investment Banking Association’s (NIBA) Florida Conference.

Entrex offers offers a unique opportunity for environmental project buyers and sellers to meet establishing Entrex as the place to find, research, track, manage and trade securities of these projects”
— Stephen H. Watkins
BOCA RATON, FL, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market (OTC:RGLG) today announced it has been asked to present at the 2024 National Investment Banking Association’s (NIBA) Florida Conference.

“We have always found the NIBA conferences offer a tremendous venue to introduce our current initiatives to national brokers and investment bankers” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of the Entrex Carbon Market. “Last year we had an overwhelming response from different banking teams that now work with us across our various initiatives”.

“NIBA offers an efficient solution to maximize exposure to Broker Dealers who keep the American capital market the most efficient in the world” Watkins continued.

“The Carbon Market has evolved tremendously as both regulators and investors quantify their position on what is ‘green’, supporting public company environmental announcements, while supporting investor’s initiatives for returns on green investments. We believe Entrex’s initiatives serve both the supply and demand side of the market through our technology platform.”

“The Entrex Carbon Market has worked with originating Brokers to bring cash-flowing scalable environmental projects which establish the foundation for our market vision and mission – while offering investors fixed income investment opportunities that offer a quantifiable ‘green’ effect on businesses” said Thomas Harblin a Partner in the Entrex Carbon Market.

“We believe the projects brokers have introduced and the brokers that are placing their capital needs offer a unique opportunity where Entrex becomes the place to find, research, track, manage and trade securities of these environmental projects” Watkins continued.

About Entrex Carbon Market:

The Entrex Carbon Market created the first regulatory compliant trading portal for environmentally focused securitized fixed income and asset backed “compliance-grade” carbon offsets. Beyond unique investment opportunities Entrex’s portal offers participants access to environmental solutions which support compliance across direct and supply chain pursuant to their Scope 1, 2 and 3 mandates.

For further information: Stephen H. Watkins, CEO, Entrex Carbon Market, (561) 465-7580

Stephen Watkins
Entrex Holding Company
+1 9548566659
email us here

Entrex Market Introduction

You just read:

Entrex Carbon Market Presenter at National Investment Banking Association Florida Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more