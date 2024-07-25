Entrex Carbon Market Presenter at National Investment Banking Association Florida Conference
Entrex Carbon Market today announced it has been asked to present at the 2024 National Investment Banking Association’s (NIBA) Florida Conference.
Entrex Carbon Market (OTC:RGLG) today announced it has been asked to present at the 2024 National Investment Banking Association's (NIBA) Florida Conference.
“We have always found the NIBA conferences offer a tremendous venue to introduce our current initiatives to national brokers and investment bankers” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of the Entrex Carbon Market. “Last year we had an overwhelming response from different banking teams that now work with us across our various initiatives”.
“NIBA offers an efficient solution to maximize exposure to Broker Dealers who keep the American capital market the most efficient in the world” Watkins continued.
“The Carbon Market has evolved tremendously as both regulators and investors quantify their position on what is ‘green’, supporting public company environmental announcements, while supporting investor’s initiatives for returns on green investments. We believe Entrex’s initiatives serve both the supply and demand side of the market through our technology platform.”
“The Entrex Carbon Market has worked with originating Brokers to bring cash-flowing scalable environmental projects which establish the foundation for our market vision and mission – while offering investors fixed income investment opportunities that offer a quantifiable ‘green’ effect on businesses” said Thomas Harblin a Partner in the Entrex Carbon Market.
“We believe the projects brokers have introduced and the brokers that are placing their capital needs offer a unique opportunity where Entrex becomes the place to find, research, track, manage and trade securities of these environmental projects” Watkins continued.
About Entrex Carbon Market:
The Entrex Carbon Market created the first regulatory compliant trading portal for environmentally focused securitized fixed income and asset backed “compliance-grade” carbon offsets. Beyond unique investment opportunities Entrex’s portal offers participants access to environmental solutions which support compliance across direct and supply chain pursuant to their Scope 1, 2 and 3 mandates.
For further information: Stephen H. Watkins, CEO, Entrex Carbon Market, (561) 465-7580
