LowCountry Juneteenth "Hope After Fire" Gun Violence Prevention Awareness Community Event
Spreading Hope: Juneteenth Celebration Focuses on Healing and Preventing Gun ViolenceNORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every 1 Voice Matters, A Second Chance Resource Center Network United, Inc., The Hope Group, and J19 Week proudly present the LowCountry Juneteenth "Hope After Fire" Community Gun Violence Prevention Event. This impactful event will occur on Sunday, June 23rd, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Old Verizon Center Parking Lot, 2401 Mall Drive, North Charleston, SC.
The "Hope After Fire" event aims to address the urgent issue of gun violence through the power of community and collaboration. This gathering will bring together a diverse group of community leaders, gun violence survivors, nonprofit organizations, and special guests who will share their insights and solutions to help guide our city toward a safer future.
Special Guests and Speakers:
Traci Fant – Renowned Community Advocate ( Freedom Fighter Upstate)
Anthony & Tyreese McAllister – Founders of the Ayanna McAllister Foundation
Eric Watson – Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety
LT Wright – Representative of North Charleston Police Department (NCPD)
Deya Smith – Event Host and Gun Violence Survivor and more
These esteemed guests will offer their perspectives on gun violence prevention, share personal stories, and discuss initiatives to help rebuild our communities and create a safer environment.
Event Highlights:
Family-Friendly Activities: Jumpcastles, game trucks, skating, train rides, and more for children.
Community Resources: Vendors providing valuable information and resources.
Special Tribute: Honoring those who have lost loved ones due to gun violence.
Informative Conversations: Engaging in discussions on practical solutions and preventive measures.
Join us for an afternoon dedicated to hope, healing, and community solidarity. Let's work together to make a positive impact and create a safer environment for our children to thrive.
About Every 1 Voice Matters:
Every 1 Voice Matters is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering individuals and communities through advocacy, education, and support.
About A Second Chance Resource Center Network United, Inc.:
A Second Chance Resource Center Network United, Inc. focuses on providing resources and support to justice-involved individuals, promoting community development and safety.
About J19 Week:
J19 Week is a series of events celebrating Juneteenth and its significance, emphasizing community strength and cultural awareness.
The Hope Group: A nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting gun violence by empowering the community through financial literacy, employment skills, and entrepreneurship.
For more information about the event, please contact Sherrika Myers @ 843.345.7105. We look forward to seeing you there and working together towards a brighter, safer future for our community.
Sherrika myers
Every 1 Voice Matters Inc
+1 843-345-7105
