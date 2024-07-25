New Haven Barracks/Disturbing the Peace by Telephone

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 24B5003264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 7/25/2024/ 0945 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2490 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven Vermont.

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by use of a Telephone, 334 Counts.

ACCUSED: Cormick M. Cantwell

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, Vermont.

VICTIM: Vermont State and Local Dispatchers.

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 23, 2024, Vermont State Police, who were assisted by the Middlebury Police Department issued Cormick M. Cantwell of Middlebury a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on Monday July 29, 2024, at 1230 PM to answer the charge of disturbing the peace by use of a telephone. From May 13, 2024, through July 23, 2024, Cantwell called and harassed both State and local Police Department dispatchers. During this timeframe, Cantwell called and harassed the dispatch centers a total of 334 times.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 29, 2024/ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

