New Haven Barracks/Disturbing the Peace by Telephone

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5003264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 7/25/2024/ 0945 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2490 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven Vermont.

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by use of a Telephone, 334 Counts.

 

ACCUSED: Cormick M. Cantwell

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, Vermont.

 

VICTIM: Vermont State and Local Dispatchers.

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 23, 2024, Vermont State Police, who were assisted by the Middlebury Police Department issued Cormick M. Cantwell of Middlebury a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on Monday July 29, 2024, at 1230 PM to answer the charge of disturbing the peace by use of a telephone.  From May 13, 2024, through July 23, 2024, Cantwell called and harassed both State and local Police Department dispatchers.  During this timeframe, Cantwell called and harassed the dispatch centers a total of 334 times.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 29, 2024/ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov

 

