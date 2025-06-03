New Haven Barracks / DUI, Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5002448
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/02/2025 @ 1651 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pease Road
VIOLATION(s):
-DUI
-Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Melissa Sorelle
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/02/25 at approximately 1651 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash reported at the intersection Lake Road and Arnold Bay Road, in the Town of Panton While investigating Troopers detected indicators of impairment from Melissa Sorelle (38). Sorelle was screened and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. While processing Sorelle escalated, resulting in damage to equipment. Sorelle was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Addison Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/23/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.