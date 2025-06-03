New Haven Barracks / DUI, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5002448

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/02/2025 @ 1651 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pease Road

VIOLATION(s):

-DUI

-Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Melissa Sorelle

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/02/25 at approximately 1651 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash reported at the intersection Lake Road and Arnold Bay Road, in the Town of Panton While investigating Troopers detected indicators of impairment from Melissa Sorelle (38). Sorelle was screened and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. While processing Sorelle escalated, resulting in damage to equipment. Sorelle was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Addison Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/23/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.