InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Non-Slip, Protective Footwear Cover for Motorcycle Riders
Grace M. of Chicago, IL is the creator of the Motorcycle Shoe Boot Covering, a boot attachment for motorcycle riders that covers the boot and prevents engine vibrations from making the rider uncomfortable. The base of the covering sits atop the foot peg and absorbs vibration rather than the vibrations traveling up the body. The upper portion wraps around a shoelace area and is made from a thin, durable elastic type material. The upper portion also has a recessed area in the center for the imprinting of logos or designs.
The portion of the covering that wraps around both edges of the foot is reinforced with hard rubber or metal to prevent separation between the top and bottom portion of the device. The bottom portion which rests under the foot is made from a soft rubber that absorbs vibration, with a slightly recessed area specifically sized to receive the foot peg. As a result, the vibration from the foot peg dissipates into the softer rubber that hugs the foot peg. The device also fits very snuggly, so the shoe or boot of the user is forced to rest tighter against the foot which aids in vibration reduction.
There are grips like nozzles and ridges on the bottom. The device can also be used for kids learning how to ride a bicycle to prevent their feet from slipping off the pedal. It also can be used for cyclists when they are riding their bike. It can also have a custom logo on top of it. It can also be adjustable and easy to remove. Ultimately, the covering is multifunctional and offers a simple way to reduce vibrations while riding, accommodating longer trips for the rider.
The market for products that protect footwear while riding motorcycles encompasses a variety of options designed to enhance comfort, safety, and durability. Products such as specialized motorcycle boots, boot guards and toe shifters, and chains or guards are commonplace; however, some of these products can be uncomfortable and to wear and still allow engine vibrations to penetrate through the footwear and shake the rider’s body. Without any protection at all, footwear is often damaged through flying debris like stones, road debris, and the like.
The Motorcycle Shoe Boot Covering enables motorcycle riders to wear their favorite footwear without risk of damage. With its snug structure, it absorbs vibrations from the motorcycle rather than allowing them to penetrate footwear and causing discomfort. The product would be a significant addition to any manufacturer’s product line.
Grace filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Motorcycle Shoe Boot Covering product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Motorcycle Shoe Boot Covering can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
