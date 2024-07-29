Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Launches $4 Value Meal
The quality and cravability consumers expect – at a price they won’t believe!ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the summer of deals continues, Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in convenience stores, is offering a solution to conquer chicken cravings at a real bargain. Krispy Krunchy® has announced a $4 Value Meal to fit a budget while focusing on the products that made the brand so popular.
“Value is more important than ever in today’s economy, and that’s especially true for our operators’ guests. We represent quality, cravability and value – and so as these guests demand more value, we’re finding a way to make it happen without compromising on quality,” said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. “Our operators recognize the need to keep traffic strong, and this offer will do that.”
The $4 Value Meal features two options. Guests can choose from two pieces of dark meat bone-in fried chicken or two hand-breaded white-meat Cajun Tenders. The bone-in option includes the customer’s choice of a 2-piece combo of hand-breaded mildly Cajun-spiced drumsticks, thighs, or full wings. Each meal is served with Krispy Krunchy® potato wedges, which are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Krispy Krunchy Chicken uses mild Cajun marinade and custom breading every time, with chicken made in small batches right before serving.
The $4 Value Meal will be available only Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at participating locations while supplies last. This offer is not available for ordering through DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, or other digital platforms.
These items are available for pickup at your nearest participating location for a limited time. For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit www.krispykrunchy.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®
Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.
With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® proudly operates nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering.
