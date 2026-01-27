Huddle House Brings in MVP Lineup and NEW Waffle Wedge Dessert

Stack Up on Points! Download the Huddle Rewards app for exclusive offers and perks. The MVP Breakfast Platter delivers a hearty experience with classic breakfast staples and generous portions. MVP Waffle Taco

The limited-time MVP menu returns January 27 and will be available through April

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House® , the neighborhood gathering place that brings friends and family together over delicious food served from the heart, brings its MVP lineup for a limited time beginning January 27. Returning due to guest demand, the MVP menu highlights craveable, comforting favorites guests know and love, offering something for every appetite and occasion.Available through April, the limited-time MVP lineup features the MVP Breakfast Platter, MVP Waffle Taco, and MVP Breakfast Burrito, showcasing familiar favorites across both sit-down and on-the-go dining. The MVP Breakfast Platter delivers a hearty experience with classic breakfast staples and generous portions, while the MVP Waffle Taco and MVP Breakfast Burrito offer portable, flavor-packed options served with crispy tater tots."The MVP menu reflects how we evaluate our menu portfolio based on guest demand and performance,” said Jenifer Perrett, Vice President of Marketing for Huddle House. “From portable breakfast favorites to big, satisfying platters, these MVPs deliver the comfort, flavor, and value our guests expect from Huddle House."To sweeten the deal, Huddle House is introducing a NEW Fried Waffle Wedge Basket. This surprise-and-delight dessert delivers crispy, golden waffle wedges, drizzled with chocolate syrup, topped with powdered sugar, served with strawberry and whipped topping. Perfect for sharing or keeping all to yourself. This treat reinforces Huddle House's reputation as the home of comfort and creativity and is available for a limited time.For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menus, visit www. HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com. For more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.