Florida to Welcome Its First-Ever Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Location

Grand Opening February 5; Florida to welcome the World’s Best Ice Cream with FREE Ice Cream for a Year for the first 100 guests.

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , serving ice cream since 1945, is officially expanding into Florida. The state’s first location will celebrate its Grand Opening in Oviedo on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Starting at noon, the first 100 guests will receive FREE Ice Cream for a Year*. The scoop shop is located in Stonewood Plaza at 20 Alexandria Blvd., Suite 1700. The new 2,000-square-foot walk-up shop features a spacious covered patio, allowing guests to enjoy their favorite flavors outdoors.The Florida debut is led by longtime friends and partners Shawn and Carol Ferguson, together with Terry and Diane Ballard. The two families met 25 years ago as neighbors in Utah and have raised their children together. Their bond, rooted in family and community, now extends into this new business venture.The journey to bring Handel’s to Florida began five years ago at a wedding in Northern California. It was there that the Fergusons first tasted the brand."It was truly the best ice cream we had ever had, and a dream was born that day to share that goodness with others," said Shawn Ferguson, Co-Owner of Handel’s Oviedo. After moving to Florida four years ago, Shawn realized the "best ice cream in the world" was missing from the market. He spent years lobbying Handel’s corporate offices to open the Florida territory."It has taken two and a half years to open," Ferguson said. "We didn't want just any ice cream shop—we aimed to bring quality and consistency to our community. It’s more than business; it’s about creating lasting memories for Oviedo families.”The Oviedo scoop shop is a true family business. Several of the Ferguson and Ballard children are involved in daily operations. The owners are already deeply integrated into the local area. They have participated in "One Million Meals", hurricane cleanup efforts, and supply drives for the Orlando Rescue Mission."Ice cream represents celebration and connection," said Diane Ballard, Co-Owner and Head of Community Engagement at Handel’s Oviedo. "I have a background in real estate, and Terry, our Co-Owner and Operations Lead, brings experience in technology and leadership. We are committed to creating a welcoming environment where everyone feels valued. We are thrilled to introduce Floridians to ice cream made fresh on-site every single day."The Oviedo scoop shop will offer 48 rotating flavors made fresh daily, as well as pickup and delivery options through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, along with catering services. The shop will be open daily during the winter months from noon to 9:00 PM., with extended summer hours from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.Beyond premium treats, the owners aim to support local schools and organizations through fundraising and partnerships, and to be a trusted employer for local youth.For more information about Handel’s Oviedo, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/oviedo/ or follow them on Instagram @handelsicecreamoviedo.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. It was founded in Youngstown, Ohio, and the legacy began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher. What started as a single parlor is now a beloved brand with over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to make their ice cream. It is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors rotating seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list. This recognizes the largest franchise systems in the United States. The company is on the "Fast & Serious" list of the smartest-growing franchises of the year. The brand also appears on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list. Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives. This honor recognizes exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 18 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.