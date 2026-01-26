California Tortilla Launches New Gator Tater Lineup

New Burrito, Bowl, Grill Melt, and Taco Available Now

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Tortilla , the fast-casual restaurant known for its bold "California-style" Mexican food, launches the Gator Tater . The Gator Tater introduces their brand-new Potato Hash, featuring a blend of sweet and white potatoes, red peppers, poblano peppers, and onion. Guests can enjoy it as a burrito, bowl, taco, grill melt, or on its own as a side. It's destined to become a favorite!"We’re excited to welcome the new year with fresh flavors that let guests mix things up," said Keith Goldman, President & CEO of California Tortilla. “The Gator Tater puts a fun, flavorful twist on our menu and gives customers even more ways to customize a meal that fits their cravings.”In true Cal Tort fashion, the Gator Tater lineup includes Flamin’ Gator Sauce for an extra kick that takes it to the next level. The Flamin’ Gator Sauce is available in mild, medium, or hot for those ready to crank up the spice. Guests can explore even more hot sauce at California Tortilla’s legendary Wall of Flame, featuring more than 75 hot sauces ranging from tame to tongue-melting that are available for sales.Each Gator Tater menu item features California Tortilla’s roasted potato hash, paired with grilled mesquite chicken, queso, and bold toppings that bring texture, heat, and flavor to every bite. Gator Tater offerings include:Gator Tater Burrito: Roasted potato hash, black beans, queso, tortilla crisps, grilled mesquite chicken, Gator Sauce (Mild, Medium, or Hot), and pico de gallo salsa wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.Gator Tater Bowl: Roasted potato hash, black beans, queso, tortilla crisps, grilled mesquite chicken, Gator Sauce (Mild, Medium, or Hot), and pico de gallo salsa.Gator Tater Taco: Roasted potato hash, queso, grilled mesquite chicken, Gator Sauce (Mild, Medium, or Hot), pico de gallo salsa, and shredded romaine in a flour or two corn tortillas.Gator Tater Grill Melt: A grilled flour tortilla filled with roasted potato hash, jack cheese, grilled mesquite chicken, and Gator Sauce (Mild, Medium, or Hot).Want to enjoy Burrito Elito status? Sign up now for free to get in on exclusive offers, deals, and promotions. Join the loyalty program by downloading the California Tortilla app through the App Store and Google Play. Guests can also sign up in-store and register their accounts online . Burrito Elito members earn points for every dollar spent, enjoy exclusive freebies, and stay updated on California Tortilla's latest news and offers.For more information about California Tortilla, including locations and menu, visit CaliforniaTortilla.com or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @CalTort.About California TortillaCalifornia Tortillais a unique fast-casual restaurant concept that serves a chef-inspired menu of “California-style” Mexican food, including burritos, tacos, bowls, and salads. Since 1995, “Cal Tort,” as it is affectionately known, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food by offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, high-quality, fresh ingredients, and an array of sauces and toppings. With 27 locations, the company has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of FastCasual.com’s “Top 100 Movers & Shakers,” Washington City Paper’s “Best Fast Casual in D.C.,” and Washingtonian’s Best Mexican, Best Taco, Best Burrito, Best Kid Friendly Restaurant, and Best Vegetarian offering.

