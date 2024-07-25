Covenant Technical Solutions joins California United Contractors
Partnership to enhance capabilities and commitment to the marketplace
This partnership will not only expand our capabilities and market reach but also solidify our commitment to quality, safety and community involvement.”DANVILLE, CALIF., US, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE)-certified, integrated solutions provider to the water sector, Covenant Technical Solutions™ (CTS™), today announces its membership with California United Contractors (UCON). This strategic alliance represents a significant milestone for the business, reinforcing its dedication to superior performance, community engagement and the advancement of union-driven projects.
— Bill Williams, CTS president and founder
Founded in 1970, trade association UCON collectively represents over 550 union affiliated contractors and associate firms across California who employ more than 30 million man-hours and $50 billion in construction revenue annually. UCON is a member-driven organization that empowers, advocates for and serves California’s union contractors with labor relations, political advocacy, HR support, safety and regulatory services, professional and leadership development and industry networking.
Joining UCON means CTS will now be a signatory to the laborers’ and operators’ unions in Northern and Southern California, allowing the company to leverage a highly skilled and experienced workforce. This membership will enable CTS to:
- Enhance Labor Relations: Strengthen ties with local unions, ensuring smooth collaboration and access to a pool of skilled labor for various projects.
- Expand Project Opportunities: Gain eligibility for a wider range of union-backed projects, enhancing the company's portfolio and market presence.
- Access Advanced Training and Development: Benefit from UCON's professional development programs, ensuring the team remains at the forefront of industry innovations and safety standards.
- Improve Advocacy and Representation: Receive robust support in labor relations, political advocacy and regulatory compliance, empowering CTS to navigate complex industry landscapes effectively.
President and founder of CTS, Bill Williams, has been a member of the organization for 40 years. His experience with UCON solidifies the support of the union labor force in delivering value projects. He says, "Our membership with California United Contractors marks a pivotal moment for our company. This partnership will not only expand our capabilities and market reach but also solidify our commitment to quality, safety and community involvement. We look forward to collaborating with local unions and leveraging UCON's resources to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”
As part of its unwavering commitment to excellence, CTS holds the following certifications:
- Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)
- California Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE)
- Contractors State License Board (CSLB) Contractor’s License # for A- General Engineering
- Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) Public Works Contractor
- SAM Unique Entity
- Bonded and Insured
With these certifications and the new UCON membership, Covenant Technical Solutions is poised to enhance its service offerings and deliver superior performance in the water sector. The company remains dedicated to its mission of empowering ingenuity and driving industry standards forward.
About Covenant Technical Solutions
Covenant Technical Solutions is the premier integrated solutions provider in the water sector, offering a wide array of services from design to construction and commissioning. Committed to empowering ingenuity for superior performance, the company is specialized in water conveyance and groundwater treatment projects, offering a comprehensive suite of services ranging from conceptual to integrated design to alternative delivery methods such as design build, progressive design build, CMAR, and P3 solutions.
Its leadership team is comprised of seasoned industry veterans that have launched, scaled and managed successful companies and some of the largest and most critical infrastructure projects in California over the last decade. Noteworthy projects include the $77 million Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project, spanning from Pacific Grove to Marina, and the $26 million Orange County Water District PFAS Treatment Program, showcasing Covenant Technical Solutions' commitment to innovation and excellence under Rob Craw's management.
Visit covenanttechnicalsolutions.com to learn more.
About United Contractors (UCON)
United Contractors is a member-driven association representing over 750 union-signatory construction firms and affiliate members across California. UCON is dedicated to protecting, educating, and empowering California’s union contractors through labor relations, political advocacy, HR support, safety & regulatory services, professional & leadership development, and industry networking.
