De Nora to Acquire BW Water, Building a Global Platform for Integrated, Sustainable Water Solutions

Acquisition will establish a platform for engineered system capabilities across ultrapure, industrial and desalination water systems—strengthening global reach

MILAN, ITALY, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (“De Nora”), an Italian multinational listed on Euronext Milan, specialized in electrochemistry, water treatment systems and sustainable solutions, today announced the intention to acquire BW Water from BW Renewables Pte. Ltd, part of leading global maritime and energy infrastructure company BW Group. The deal represents a transformative move to create a global platform for integrated water solutions, addressing water scarcity and pollution challenges. This acquisition will enable entry into high-growth markets including semiconductors, desalination, and mining, while expanding De Nora’s geographical footprint, particularly in Asia.The transaction will combine De Nora’s water technology leadership with BW Water’s turnkey execution strength and process engineering—alongside complementary portfolios—to create a broader, faster-growing platform for engineered water solutions. The pairing of De Nora’s advanced electrochemical and water treatment technologies with BW’s process engineering and industrial project expertise will pave the way for innovative solutions, such as the full recovery and reuse of critical resources - including TMAH (Tetramethylammonium hydroxide) - from waste streams.This combination responds to rising demand for resilient water infrastructure, as industry and communities seek proven technologies, integrated turnkey process solutions and long-term performance. By uniting complementary capabilities, De Nora expects to help customers address scarcity and contamination challenges, while keeping sustainability at the core of project design and operation.BW Water adds deep expertise in industrial and semiconductor wastewater, ultrapure water and desalination, supported by fabrication and engineering capabilities for large-scale delivery. The acquisition will strengthen De Nora’s presence in Southeast Asia and reinforces its established footprint in Europe and the United States. Together, the businesses are positioned to access high-growth segments with a stronger end-to-end offering for critical industries.Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer of De Nora, said: “The acquisition of BW Water is closely aligned with our long and midterm strategy. By integrating De Nora’s technology leadership with BW Water’s execution and process engineering capabilities, we strengthen our ability to deliver end to end solutions with speed and certainty. This also creates a powerful platform to accelerate innovation in circularity, enabling the full recovery and reuse of critical materials while driving sustainable growth across high demand markets.”Marwan Nesicolaci, Chief Executive Officer of De Nora Water Technologies added: “BW Water has built a strong track record with tier-one customers and a team that delivers complex turnkey water and wastewater projects at scale. By integrating these capabilities into our water technologies segment, we strengthen our ability to deliver end-to-end, fully integrated solutions with speed and reliability, while creating a platform to address the increasingly complex water needs of high-growth sectors such as semiconductors, data centres, and mining.About De NoraIndustrie De Nora S.p.A. is an Italian multinational company founded in 1923 and listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange. A global leader in electrochemical processes and technologies for water management, it provides products and services that enable industrial processes in the chlor-alkali, electronics, battery, water treatment (both municipal and industrial), and green hydrogen sectors. With an operational presence across multiple regions—including the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia—De Nora delivers customized solutions, effectively and reliably meeting market demands. Committed to ESG principles, the company integrates environmental sustainability and social responsibility into all its activities.About BW WaterBW Water is a leading global provider of full-service water and wastewater solutions and part of BW Group. The company has developed over 200 municipal and industrial installations worldwide. BW Water has over 300 employees and operates across nine locations globally, with its headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in Florida, USA, and Stuttgart, Germany, supporting operations in the Americas and EMEA regions. bw-water.comMedia Contacts:Joey Chiang, Global Marketing Communication ManagerBW Water+65 9644 1838joey.chiang@bw-water.com

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