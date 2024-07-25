Williston Barrack / Burglary request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1005222
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME:7/25/24 overnight hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pro Power - 286 Old Rt 15, Cambridge VT
VIOLATION:
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Adam Porter
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 25, 2024, at approximately 0600 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Pro Power, located in Cambridge, for a burglary. Investigation revealed an unknown person(s) smashed the glass to the front door and entered the business. Several brand-new Husqvarna chainsaws and a small safe containing cash were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Cote at the above listed phone number.