Williston Barrack / Burglary request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1005222

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote                             

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:7/25/24 overnight hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pro Power - 286 Old Rt 15, Cambridge VT

VIOLATION:

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

VICTIM: Adam Porter

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 25, 2024, at approximately 0600 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Pro Power, located in Cambridge, for a burglary. Investigation revealed an unknown person(s) smashed the glass to the front door and entered the business. Several brand-new Husqvarna chainsaws and a small safe containing cash were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Cote at the above listed phone number.

 

 

