Archeon Medical partners with AED Professionals to expand US distribution of EOlife and EOlife X devices
Thank you Archeon, for your outstanding contributions to the medical field and for helping us equip healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care.”BESANCON, DOUBS, FRANCE, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archeon Medical, a pioneering French healthcare technology firm, is thrilled to announce a new distribution agreement with AED Professionals, a renowned distributor of emergency medical devices in the United States. This strategic partnership will see AED Professionals distributing Archeon Medical’s state-of-the-art EOlife and EOlife X devices, designed for the monitoring of manual ventilation.
The EOlife and EOlife X devices represent a significant advancement in the field of emergency medical care. These cutting-edge devices are engineered to provide accurate, real-time monitoring of manual ventilation, ensuring optimal patient outcomes during critical moments. The EOlife series is particularly valuable for first responders, emergency medical technicians, and healthcare providers, offering a reliable solution for effective and efficient patient ventilation management.
"We are excited to collaborate with AED Professionals, a company that shares our commitment to enhancing patient care through innovative technology," said Alban De Luca, CEO of Archeon Medical. "This partnership will allow us to extend the reach of our EOlife and EOlife X devices across the United States, providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to improve patient outcomes in emergency situations and to follow the American Heart Association guidelines for manual ventilation."
AED Professionals, known for their expertise and dedication to distributing high-quality emergency medical equipment, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership, as expressed by the President and COO, Michael K. Lall: "I am proud to speak on behalf of my team at AED Professionals and share our remarkable experience with the EOlife and EOlife X trainer ventilation feedback devices from Archeon. As a premier distributor of emergency medical equipment, we have had the privilege of working with some of the most advanced medical technologies on the market, and the EOlife is no exception.
These devices have truly revolutionized the field of respiratory care by offering unparalleled precision and reliability. The real-time feedback provided by the EOlife is essential for healthcare providers worldwide to deliver optimal ventilation.
Thank you, Archeon, for your outstanding contributions to the medical field and for helping us equip healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care. In years to come, this will be the standard of care."
The EOlife and EOlife X devices will be available through AED Professionals' extensive distribution network and website, ensuring that healthcare providers across the USA have access to these essential tools.
For more information about the EOlife series and how to purchase, please visit www.archeon-medical.com or https://aedprofessionals.com .
*About Archeon Medical*
French company based in Besançon, Archeon Medical has been revolutionizing the practice of manual ventilation since 2018. Founded by Alban De Luca and Pierre-Edouard Saillard, Archeon Medical develops advanced technologies to simplify care and help first aid teams better ventilate patients in life-threatening emergencies.
Archeon’s EOlife flagship product is now marketed in more than 15 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and North America.
*About AED Professionals*
AED Professionals is a premier distributor of emergency medical equipment, committed to providing high-quality, reliable products to healthcare providers and first responders. With a focus on excellence and innovation, AED Professionals ensures that their clients have access to the best tools available for saving lives. For more information, visit https://aedprofessionals.com.
