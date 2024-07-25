New report on the situation of Ukrainians in Sweden

SWEDEN, July 25 - In the first half of 2023, the Government tasked the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) with conducting a survey aimed at people who have fled to Sweden from Ukraine. The Government has now received a follow-up report, which shows positive developments in almost all areas.

In March 2023, the Government Offices provided IOM with funding to conduct a survey about how adult Ukrainian citizens with residence permits under the Temporary Protection Directive view their life in Sweden. The aim was to gain a better understanding of the challenges facing Ukrainians, including any obstacles to entering the Swedish labour market, and thus provide the Government with valuable background material. The survey contained questions about individuals’ living situation, background, future plans and life in Sweden.

Link to last year's report, on IOM:s website

The Government has now received a follow-up of last year’s report, which aims to provide an updated overview of Ukrainian citizens’ life in Sweden and better knowledge of their plans for the future. The survey provides important data for finding future long-term solutions for Ukrainians who have fled to Sweden.

The results indicate positive developments in almost all comparable parameters. For example, 66 per cent of those who are of working age state that they participate in the labour market, which is up from 56 per cent since last year. In addition, 47 per cent state that they can speak Swedish, compared to 26 per cent last year. More than half of them state that they speak Swedish well or very well.

“The results of the report are generally positive and indicate that many Ukrainians have managed to integrate well into Swedish society. They also indicate that the Government’s targeted efforts have produced results,” says Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

In addition, the survey indicates that many Ukrainians are satisfied with their stay in Sweden and are grateful for the support they have received, but state that the population register is an obstacle. Since the Temporary Protection Directive has been extended for another year, many Ukrainians will now be able to register as residents.

“I am also pleased that the Government has presented a bill to the Riksdag proposing that Ukrainians who have been granted residence permits with temporary protection will be able to register as residents earlier than current regulations allow. The Government will continue to support Ukraine and Ukrainians in Sweden by creating better living conditions and better opportunities to establish themselves in the Swedish labour market,” adds Ms Malmer Stenergard.

Link to the full report, on IOM:s website

Download an executive summary of the report (in Swedish/English)