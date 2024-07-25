Focus on security and cooperation when Japan’s Minister of Defense visited Sweden

SWEDEN, July 25 - Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 dramatically worsened the security situation in Europe. Following the invasion, Sweden and Finland became members of the Euro-Atlantic defence alliance NATO. Meanwhile, Russia has strengthened its relations with China and North Korea, which affects the whole Indo-Pacific region.

“Security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are becoming increasingly linked. Defence cooperation between Sweden and Indo-Pacific partner countries, such as Japan, is important to jointly face these challenges,” says Mr Jonson.

Mr Jonson and Mr Kihara arrived for their meeting at the National Maritime Museum in Stockholm in a combat vessel operated by the Swedish Armed Forces. They discussed how to enhance Swedish-Japanese defence cooperation in areas including research innovation, technology and development of space and underwater capabilities.

They also discussed support to Ukraine and NATO’s close cooperation with Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand (IP4).