Salike Range: Pioneering Sustainable Erosion Control Solutions
Salike® has established itself as an industry leader in erosion control and bio-engineering, offering a diverse and innovative portfolio of products.
Salike has established itself as an industry leader in erosion control & bio-engineering, offering a diverse & innovative portfolio of products designed to meet the evolving needs of our environment.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salike Limited has established itself as an industry leader in erosion control and bio-engineering, offering a diverse and innovative portfolio of products designed to meet the evolving needs of our environment. Driven by a commitment to sustainability, we provide cutting-edge solutions tailored for a variety of erosion control applications.
— Erosion control solutions by SALIKE
Prior to the establishment of Salike®, the group has been providing an extensive range of products for several decades, deeming us experts in the industry. Salike® is proud to have partnered with companies with decades of erosion control expertise, employing our products to create dynamic, sustainable solutions. Our range of products, as detailed below, can be employed for a variety of erosion control applications.
Salike® Coir Netting
Salike® Coir Netting, woven from natural coir, provides superior soil stabilisation, reinforcement, landscaping, and erosion control. This eco-friendly product not only protects vegetated landscapes but also accelerates vegetation growth across diverse terrains. Crafted from high-quality coconut husk fibres, our Coir Netting is 100% natural and plastic-free, making it the ideal green solution for erosion control.
Salike® Coir Logs
Engineered for excellence, Salike® Coir Logs are composed entirely of coir fibre and encased in Coir Netting. These logs are designed to foster rapid vegetation restoration and protect soil composition, making them indispensable for landscapes requiring erosion control and swift vegetation establishment.
Salike® Coir Sheets
Salike® Coir Sheets, bound by natural latex, provide an effective solution for soil preservation and vegetation promotion. These sheets suppress unwanted weeds without disturbing the soil, ensuring a sustainable and nurturing environment for plant growth.
Salike® Coir Pallets
Salike® Coir Pallets offer a biodegradable, natural approach to erosion control and habitat creation. Crafted from 100% natural coir, these pallets enable plant roots to penetrate through, encouraging the growth of robust, healthy root systems.
Salike® Coir Blankets
Salike® Erosion Control Blankets are crafted from premium, biodegradable coir and come with optional brown or black PP netting or jute. These blankets provide exceptional soil stabilisation and erosion control across various landscapes, presenting an eco-friendly solution for effective environmental management.
Salike® Dual Purpose Coir Blankets
For a versatile and eco-friendly erosion control solution, look no further than Salike® Dual Purpose Coir Blankets. Combining Coir Netting and Sheets, these blankets are available with a pre-seeded option to ensure rapid vegetation growth and robust soil stabilisation.
Salike® Pre-Grown Coir Logs
Salike® Pre-Grown Coir Logs epitomise convenience and efficiency in erosion control and slope stabilisation. Made from premium coir fibres and pre-populated with native vegetation to the UK, these logs offer immediate soil erosion protection while promoting vegetation establishment. Ideal for ecosystem restoration, these logs work effectively for two seasons to stabilise slopes and support habitat restoration.
Salike® Pre-Grown Coir Pallets
Versatility meets sustainability with Salike® Pre-Grown Coir Pallets. Pre-populated with native vegetation to the UK and nurtured for at least two seasons, these pallets are perfect for controlling wind erosion, establishing vegetation around water bodies, and creating floating pond islands. Their natural composition makes them ideal for pond lining, offering a sustainable solution for various environmental applications.
Salike® Drain Sheet Mat
The Salike® Drain Sheet Mat efficiently drains excess water from the soil surface using flexible non-woven fabrics. The flocculants in the drain sheet aggregate soil particles, preventing muddy streams and restraining soil erosion. This method effectively protects against slope collapse, making it a reliable choice for erosion control.
Salike® Drain Mat
Our Drain Mats are meticulously engineered to restrain surface erosion and prevent slope collapse. They feature three key characteristics:
Non-woven fabrics that quickly drain excess water and aggregate soil particles.
A convex-shaped growth-media pouch that reduces water flow momentum on the ground.
Fertiliser and water-holding materials within the pouch that promote rapid plant growth.
Constructed from PE for the net and PET nonwoven fabrics for the felt, Salike Drain mats are ideal for embankments and cut slopes.
Salike® Jute Geotextiles
Salike® Jute Geotextiles have been successfully employed in slope management, erosion control, soil conservation, stabilisation of earthen embankments, protection of river and canal banks, strengthening subgrades of road pavements and railway tracks, and soft soil consolidation.
As part of the ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, Salike® has achieved carbon neutrality, recognized under ISO 14064-1:2018. They have been verified in accordance with ISO 14064-3:2019 for our organisation-level GHG statement, which outlines the requirements for quantifying and verifying GHG emissions. This accomplishment builds on their previous carbon-neutral certifications, extending to the manufacturing and supplying process of their range of products. Manufactured in Sri Lanka, where the raw material is sourced, Salike offset our carbon footprint in compliance with UNFCCC processes, ensuring our products remain sustainable.
At Salike®, innovation and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. Explore our range of products further and discover how we can help you achieve your environmental management goals with innovative and eco-friendly solutions.
Ash
Salike®
+44 7383 119479
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X