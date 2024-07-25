KZDD Advertising Media Co., Ltd. will set up a branch in Bangladesh, providing millions of jobs in Bangladesh.

Branch Office KZDD01 KZDD02

LONDON, LONDON, U.K., July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KZDD Advertising Media Co., Ltd. announced that it will set up a branch in Bangladesh in March 2025, providing millions of job opportunities for local residents. This initiative aims to promote Bangladesh's economic development and bring more jobs and economic growth to local residents.

With the continuous development of the global economy, Bangladesh, as an emerging market, has attracted the attention of more and more international companies. As a professional advertising media company, KZDD Advertising Media Co., Ltd. will provide professional advertising services to Bangladeshi companies to help them enhance their brand image and market share. At the same time, we will also provide a large number of employment opportunities for local residents and provide them with stable income and development space.

Branches of KZDD Advertising Media Co., Ltd. will be established in major cities in Bangladesh, including the capital city Dhaka and Chittagong. We will provide users with suitable positions, including marketing, design, customer service and other positions, and provide them with professional training and development opportunities. We believe that this will have a positive impact on Bangladesh's economic development and bring more job opportunities and economic growth to local residents.

The establishment of the Bangladesh branch of KZDD Advertising Media Co., Ltd. has inspired our confidence and commitment to the Bangladeshi market. We will continue to be committed to providing professional advertising services to local companies, creating more job opportunities for local residents, and contributing to Bangladesh's economic development. We look forward to establishing long-term cooperative relationships with Bangladeshi businesses and residents to jointly promote Bangladesh's economic development and social progress.

The establishment of the Bangladesh branch of KZDD Advertising Media Co., Ltd. will bring more employment opportunities to local residents and inject new vitality into Bangladesh's economic development. We look forward to participating in cooperation with Bangladeshi businesses and residents to jointly create a better future