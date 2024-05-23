KZDD will invest US$100 million to establish branches in Bangladesh and Indonesia in March 2025

KZDD01 KZDD02 KZDD

LONDON, LONDON, U.K., May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KZDD Advertising Media Limited, a leading global advertising company, has announced plans to expand its presence in Asia by establishing branches in Bangladesh and Indonesia in March 2025. The company will invest a total of US$100 million in the two countries, marking its An important milestone in the growth strategy.

The decision to establish branches in Bangladesh and Indonesia is part of KZDD’s long-term vision to strengthen its presence in the Asian market. With a population of over 400 million and rapidly growing economies, the two countries offer huge potential for the advertising industry. KZDD aims to tap into this potential by providing innovative and effective advertising solutions to businesses in these regions.

The Bangladesh and Indonesia branches will provide a wide range of advertising services, including digital marketing, print media, outdoor advertising, etc. KZDD's cutting-edge technology and experienced team of professionals will ensure customers receive first-class service and achieve their marketing goals. The company also plans to partner with local businesses and organizations to better understand the market and meet the specific needs of each country.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our Bangladesh and Indonesia offices in 2025. This is an important step towards our goal of becoming a global leader in the advertising industry. We believe that our investments in these two countries will not only benefit Our Business The CEO of KZDD Advertising Media Co., Ltd. said: “The company’s development also contributes to the growth and development of the local economy.

With its expansion into Bangladesh and Indonesia, KZDD Advertising Media Limited will make its mark in the Asian market and continue its mission of providing innovative, effective advertising solutions to global businesses. The company looks forward to building a strong partnership and making a positive impact in both countries.

