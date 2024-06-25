KZDD is pleased to announce that it has selected Dhaka as the initial location for its branch office

Branch Office

LONDON, U.K., June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KZDD Advertising Media Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that KZDD will soon set up a branch in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, which marks an important step in KZDD's international business expansion.

With its rapid economic growth and huge market demand, Bangladesh has become one of the emerging markets that global companies are paying attention to. Its economic growth rate has remained above 6% for many years, which has laid a solid foundation for the booming advertising and media industry. In view of this, KZDD decided to set up a branch in Dhaka to face this vibrant market and further promote the company's international business development.

After preliminary discussions and careful planning with the Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce, KZDD determined the preliminary location of the branch - Dhaka. As the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka is not only the country's largest city, but also its political, economic and cultural center. There are rich business resources and huge market potential here, which will help KZDD better serve local customers and provide more professional and considerate advertising services.

Setting up a branch in Dhaka will enable KZDD to understand and meet the unique needs of the Bangladeshi market more closely. KZDD plans to introduce advanced advertising technology and innovative service concepts, and jointly promote the development of the advertising and media industry in Bangladesh through close cooperation with local enterprises.

KZDD looks to the future with confidence and looks forward to working hand in hand with customers in Bangladesh to achieve win-win results. KZDD Advertising and Media Co., Ltd. will always adhere to the purpose of providing top-level services to customers and strive to become one of the leaders in the global advertising and media industry.

Thank you to all users for your attention and support to KZDD Advertising and Media Co., Ltd. KZDD looks forward to continuing to create value for customers and witnessing each other's growth and success in the new journey in Bangladesh. Thank you