Leading Microsoft Solutions Partner Joins Microsoft CoPilot Launch at TechBayanihan 2024

Microsoft Solutions Partner Unify Dots to showcase Microsoft Dynamics 365 IP Solutions and CoPilot AI at TechBayanihan 2024
With Microsoft Copilot, we can offer clients more innovative and productive solutions that significantly drive productivity by leveraging Generative AI.”BONIFACIO GLOBAL CITY, PHILIPPINES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unify Dots Joins TechBayanihan 2024 event as Microsoft Partner Showcasing Microsoft Copilot AI companion with its solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365.
— Sandeep Walia, CEO at Unify Dots
The TechBayanihan 2024 event serves as a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements in Microsoft technologies. On August 2-3, 2024 at Citadines Bay Manila, TechBayanihan 2024 will mark the official Philippine launch of Microsoft Copilot. Microsoft CoPilot is an AI tool designed to enhance productivity and decision-making across Microsoft's ecosystem by automating tasks and providing intelligent insights through advanced machine learning and natural language processing capabilities. The event is also set to showcase the latest updates in Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Azure AI.
As a key sponsor, Unify Dots will demonstrate Microsoft CoPilot and AI features its solutions for Mobile Order Management, Agriculture ERP, Contract Management for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Sales Intelligence.
"We're thrilled to join the TechBayanihan event and be part of the Microsoft Copilot launch. At Unify Dots, we use cutting-edge tech to transform businesses. With Microsoft Copilot, we can offer clients more innovative and productive solutions that significantly drive productivity by leveraging Generative AI." - Sandeep Walia, CEO at Unify Dots
Unify Dots invites attendees to visit their booth at TechBayanihan 2024 to learn more about their comprehensive suite of Microsoft solutions and how they can help businesses harness the full potential of Microsoft CoPilot.
About UNIFY Dots
Unify Dots is a global business solutions provider specializing in Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications, Data & AI and App Development. Headquartered in Seattle, United States, Unify Dots has presence in Asia-Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, North America, and Europe. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
For more information, please visit https://unifydots.com/.
