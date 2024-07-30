Renaii West was among an exclusive list of quality authors showcased by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD in NYC Times Square.
"The Wrong Side of the Flame" is showcased in the heart of Manhattan.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renaii West's "The Wrong Side of the Flame" held the heart of NYC's Times Square spellbound with an INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD / NYC Big Book Award promoted billboard as it took center stage here in NYC's Times Square.
The program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the "INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC BIG BOOK AWARD" magazine, https://www.independentpressaward.com/subscribe, is a celebration of book excellence that promotes a select group of key book titles.
"The Wrong Side of the Flame"
Finding Inspiration in Every Turn
Brighid LaFlamme, Belly dancer and fire performer, is the undisputed leader of a tight knit group of friends she has dubbed her Fire Buddies. When they are not performing at Renaissance faires or other events, they can be found enjoying alternative forms of entertainment and activities at the local venue.
When one of her Fire Buddies, who had recently distanced himself from the group, dies, she has trouble accepting the official story of a tragic accident and becomes determined to learn the truth, despite the challenges and discouragement she faces. Dragging her buddies into this journey, and picking up a few new friends along the way, Brighid discovers the darker side of ambition, talents she never knew she had, and the value of friendship.
About the program
The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD is one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators and accepts books from around the world in constant search for book excellence. The NYC Big Book Award expands that by taking books from the top 5 publishing houses every fall.
About the author Renaii West
Ms. West has been writing and performing from an early age. After earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, she became the Dramatic Arts instructor in a performing arts program, where she wrote and directed many of her own productions.
Desiring to expand her creative wings, she is now creating fun-loving and sometimes quirky characters who inadvertently find themselves in the middle of a mystery and must use their wits and cunningness to solve the case.
Her passions and hobbies include mythology, classic films, travel, belly dancing, yoga, jigsaw puzzles, and of course, mysteries.
Ms. West's first book "Death by Chaos" was the winner in the Women’s Issues category of the 2021 Discovery Awards. Book two "The Wrong Side of the Flame" continues the mystery series of this witty tale of a different cast of characters.
Follow Renaii on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Renaiiwestauthor
---
To find out more about the author, please visit: https://www.renaiiwest.com/about
The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.
Join us at the BookCAMP event, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp
Ted Olczak
Independent Press Award
+1 973-969-1899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other