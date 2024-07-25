Honoris United Universities Pioneers Dual AI-Powered Innovation to Launch New Academic Program

Honoris United Universities

As we continue to expand access to quality education at scale, leveraging AI for online learning modules and certificates provides us with greater opportunities for development.” — Dr. Jonathan Louw, Group CEO of Honoris United Universities

TUNIS, TUNISIA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first and largest network of private higher education institutions in Africa, Honoris United Universities, proudly announces the launch of its first program created using Generative AI and delivered on an Adaptive Learning System: The Honoris Certificate on Sustainability, Work Ethics, and Gender Equity.

As part of its mission to leverage academic innovation to increase student success, Honoris partnered with Area9 Lyceum, a world-renowned leader in personalized and adaptive learning platforms, to create a 40-hour online certificate that leverages the opportunities of Artificial Intelligence. Developed using Area9’s latest proprietary innovation Area9 Mindflow™, and leveraging human expertise to add robustness to AI-generated content, the course includes two AI applications.

The first uses a Generative AI engine built on a proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) to create learning materials relevant to the objectives of the course. Honoris assembled a multidisciplinary team comprising academics, Area9 learning architects and engineers, and subject matter experts to ensure the highest academic quality. The Honoris Certificate on Sustainability, Work Ethics, and Gender Equity is centered on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and tailored for the African context. Harnessing AI at the curation stage to cover these critical topics for graduates today allows educators to fast-track the development of learning materials at scale.

The second application delivers the course to the learner in adaptive learning mode, leveraging Area9’s proprietary Adaptive Learning System (ALS) that personalizes the learning pathway based on each learner's pace, progress, and comprehension. Adaptive learning is one of the fastest-growing areas in the transformation that AI is having on education, recreating at-scale personalized learning with the benefits of a one-to-one personal tutor. Greatly differing from traditional education models, adaptive learning cuts training time to enable more focus on creating higher proficiency in learners, improving outcomes, and uncovering unconscious incompetence. The result is an overall improved time to proficiency and learner engagement.

Group CEO of Honoris United Universities, Dr. Jonathan Louw, said “We are thrilled to partner with Area9 on this groundbreaking advancement in AI-driven education. Witnessing the efficiency of content curation enabled by new technologies has been remarkable. As we continue to expand access to quality education at scale, leveraging AI for online learning modules and certificates provides us with greater opportunities for development. This collaboration has reaffirmed that combining human expertise with AI is crucial for maintaining high-quality standards, allowing educators to focus on personalized teaching and fostering active knowledge acquisition, problem-solving, and critical thinking.”

Chairman & CEO of Area9 Lyceum, Dr. Ulrik Juul Christensen, said “Honoris is one of the first Higher Education institutions to harness our latest Mindflow™ technology to scale adaptive learning. Serving students with high-quality courseware across Africa in such a short time was unimaginable just a year ago. This first project serves as a model for how to combine human subject matter expertise with advanaced technology and we look forward to serving other important areas where quality education is needed.”

In June, Honoris presented a research paper at the global CDIO Annual Conference at ESPRIT, Tunisia, on AI-generated learning materials for course content and ALS. A study of 1,161 students and 58 faculty members revealed positive attitudes toward adaptive learning systems, despite limited knowledge of their uses. This highlights opportunities to transform education delivery, as ALS continue to enable educators to enhance design, monitor roll-out, and support learners, driving further student success. Human-machine collaboration emerged as the crucial ingredient throughout the exercise, harnessing rich student analytics data extracted from the adaptive learning system to create a powerful and meaningful learning experience and ensure no student is left behind.

Read the Honoris SDG Course Factsheet here.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 85,000+ students on 75+ campuses in 10 African countries and 33 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Honoris has transformed more than 1 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 800 employer partners. More than 460 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net

About Area9 Lyceum

Area9 Lyceum brings together more than two decades of learning research and advanced computer science in its next-generation learning platforms for K-12, higher education, and corporate education. As a leader in personalized and adaptive learning, as well as comprehensive infrastructure for learning engineering, design, delivery and analytics at scale, Area9 Lyceum enables clients to realize the future of personalized, multidimensional learning: mastery-based learning. A mastery-based approach enables learners to become proficient in the knowledge and skills that are highly relevant to them, their teams, and organisations. The technologies developed by Area9 are used by millions of learners of all ages and by leading organizations and companies around the world. Learn more at www.area9lyceum.com

About Area9 Rhapsode™

The cutting-edge technology in Area9 Rhapsode™ considerably augments the capabilities of traditional LMS’ with little-to-no integration overhead. Now, using Area9’s new generative AI platform Area9 MindFlow™ integration, clients can now build adaptive, personalized content that delivers measurably higher learner impact in significantly less time and with significantly less effort (3-10x) than traditional linear e-learning built using other tools.