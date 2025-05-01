Honoris United Universities Showcases Generative AI Innovation at THE Africa Universities Summit 2025

Prof Faouzi Kamoun at THE Africa Universities Summit 2025

Generative AI and Adaptive Learning Systems hold the promise to democratize access to quality education across Africa” — Professor Faouzi Kamoun

CASABLANCA / DURBAN / TUNIS / ABUJA, MOROCCO, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoris United Universities, Africa’s first and largest pan-African private higher education network, proudly celebrates the participation of Professor Faouzi Kamoun, Deputy General Manager and Head of Research at ESPRIT School of Business, at the 2025 Times Higher Education Africa Universities Summit, held in Kigali, Rwanda.

During a session hosted by Victor Okeugo of the Times Higher Education team, Professor Kamoun presented groundbreaking insights from Honoris’ pioneering Generative AI and Adaptive Learning Systems pilot project. This innovative, 40-hour self-paced online program integrates cutting-edge technology with critical 21st-century topics, focusing on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), and Work Ethics, and tailored specifically for the African context.

"Generative AI and Adaptive Learning Systems hold the promise to democratize access to quality education across Africa," Professor Kamoun noted in his address. His presentation sparked vibrant dialogue among educators and stakeholders, showcasing the tangible power of real-world innovation in educational transformation.

Honoris’ commitment to pioneering innovation in education is further reflected in its published research case study, Enhancing Quality Education at Scale through Generative AI and Personalised Learning through Adaptive Systems: A Case Study on UN SDGs, DE&I, and Work Ethics in an African Context. This empirical pre-intervention study surveyed 1,161 students and 58 faculty members to examine initial Knowledge, Attitude, and Perception (KAP) towards Adaptive Learning Systems (ALS) before final design and implementation.

The study’s mission was threefold: to understand the effectiveness of AI-generated learning materials, assess the impact of ALS on learning outcomes, and explore how ALS data can empower educators to optimize learning design and delivery. The first phase of the research was presented at the 20th International CDIO Conference at ESPRIT, Tunisia, and subsequently showcased at UNESCO’s Digital Learning Week in Paris, spotlighting AI’s transformative role in education and digital innovation.

Innovation remains a core pillar of the network’s mission to transform lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Learn more about Honoris’ dual innovation approach to harnessing AI here.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students on 76 campuses in 26 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Honoris has transformed more than 1.2 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 1,000 employer partners. More than 490 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.