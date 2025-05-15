Honoris United Universities Joins Call for Locally Grounded AI-driven Education at eLearning Africa 2025

Honoris speakers at eLearning Africa 2025 Asmaa Fenniri, Senior Director of Digital Marketing & Innovation Tamara Sweet, Director of Product Strategy, Honoris Digital Division

CASABLANCA / DURBAN / TUNIS / ABUJA, MOROCCO, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network, proudly participated in the 18th edition of eLearning Africa, the continent’s leading conference on digital learning, training, and skills development.

Held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the 2025 conference welcomed over 1,200 participants from 82 countries, with 235 speakers addressing the theme: “Reimagining Education and Human Capital Development for Africa’s Future Prosperity.”

Leaders from across the Honoris network shared perspectives on the urgent need for Africa to reshape AI-driven education around local contexts, ensuring students are equipped with world-class solutions with homegrown approaches tailored to African realities, challenges, and opportunities.

• Asmaa Fenniri, Senior Director of Digital Marketing and Innovation (Morocco), presented findings from a large-scale pilot on Generative AI and Adaptive Learning Systems, emphasizing the importance of contextualizing these tools to scale quality education across African environments. She also participated in the Plenary Debate, engaging with the motion: “This House believes AI will undermine Africa’s indigenous knowledge more effectively than colonialism ever did,” and advocated the case for culturally sensitive and locally informed AI frameworks.

• Tamara Sweet, Director of Product Strategy, Honoris Digital Division (South Africa), moderated the session on Women’s Leadership in Academia, Entrepreneurship, and Beyond, showcasing programs that build digital and leadership capacity among African women.

• Fatma Belkadhi, Chief Enrolment and Marketing Officer, Universite Centrale (Tunisia), presented on Reimagining Health Education with AI, demonstrating how adaptive and personalized learning environments are transforming healthcare education for African health workers through a case study of the institution’s partnership with AI-powered platform Lecturio that has trained over 6,000 students and professionals in Tunisia.

• Anjola Ogunrombi, Learning Product Manager, Honoris Digital Division (South Africa), delivered a compelling presentation on widening access to affordable, high-quality education, presenting innovative partnerships and scalable models designed to address the continent’s specific educational access gaps, as demonstrated in the group’s pan-African approach to increasing online capabilities across its institutions.

Across all sessions, the Honoris team reinforced the network’s commitment to relevant, inclusive, and tech-enabled education. From contextualizing African education to solve local challenges, widening access to quality education at scale, and upskilling educators through digital and AI literacy, the future of learning in Africa was powerfully demonstrated.

Watch the highlights video below.

ENDS

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students on 76 campuses in 26 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Honoris has transformed more than 1.2 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 1,000 employer partners. More than 490 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.