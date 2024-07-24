Senate Bill 1294 Printer's Number 1842

PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - department employees under paragraph (5) or the contracted

private agency shall assess the needs of the child as

provided in this chapter.

(5) If the department determines that a county agency is

not investigating cases in a timely manner, or the county

agency requests assistance from the department, the

department shall have the authority to assist in the

investigations. The county agency shall designate the general

protective services cases that are to be investigated by the

department. The department employees working on those cases

shall possess the same qualifications and credentials

necessary for county agency personnel to handle

investigations. Department employees shall possess the same

authority to interview witnesses and the child. All

regulations covering the confidentiality of investigations

shall apply to the investigations handled by the department,

as well as any final determination of the case.

(6) The department may form a task force consisting of

department and county agency employees dedicated to

investigating cases it receives under paragraph (5). The task

force may be temporary and may be disbanded when the

department investigation of the designated cases is complete.

(7) The department may authorize the county agency to

contract with a private agency to investigate cases that the

department receives under paragraph (5). The private agency

must be subject to the requirements of 55 Pa. Code Ch. 3680

(relating to administration and operation of a children and

youth social service agency).

(8) The department employees who assist county agencies

shall first work with the county agency personnel to

