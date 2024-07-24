Senate Bill 1294 Printer's Number 1842
PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - department employees under paragraph (5) or the contracted
private agency shall assess the needs of the child as
provided in this chapter.
(5) If the department determines that a county agency is
not investigating cases in a timely manner, or the county
agency requests assistance from the department, the
department shall have the authority to assist in the
investigations. The county agency shall designate the general
protective services cases that are to be investigated by the
department. The department employees working on those cases
shall possess the same qualifications and credentials
necessary for county agency personnel to handle
investigations. Department employees shall possess the same
authority to interview witnesses and the child. All
regulations covering the confidentiality of investigations
shall apply to the investigations handled by the department,
as well as any final determination of the case.
(6) The department may form a task force consisting of
department and county agency employees dedicated to
investigating cases it receives under paragraph (5). The task
force may be temporary and may be disbanded when the
department investigation of the designated cases is complete.
(7) The department may authorize the county agency to
contract with a private agency to investigate cases that the
department receives under paragraph (5). The private agency
must be subject to the requirements of 55 Pa. Code Ch. 3680
(relating to administration and operation of a children and
youth social service agency).
(8) The department employees who assist county agencies
shall first work with the county agency personnel to
20240SB1294PN1842 - 2 -
