Senate Bill 1185 Printer's Number 1841

PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1841

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1185

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, LANGERHOLC, ARGALL, GEBHARD, ROTHMAN,

COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL AND BROWN, JULY 24, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 24, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing

for special provisions applicable to 2024-2025 school year.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 134. Special Provisions Applicable to 2024-2025

School Year.--(a) Notwithstanding any provision of law or

regulation to the contrary, any university located in this

Commonwealth which authorizes, facilitates, provides for or

otherwise supports any event promoting antisemitism on the

university campus may not receive any source of funding from the

Commonwealth for the academic school year in which the

antisemitic event under this section occurs.

(b) A university which has received any source of funding

