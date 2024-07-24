Senate Bill 1185 Printer's Number 1841
PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1841
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1185
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, LANGERHOLC, ARGALL, GEBHARD, ROTHMAN,
COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL AND BROWN, JULY 24, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 24, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, providing
for special provisions applicable to 2024-2025 school year.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 134. Special Provisions Applicable to 2024-2025
School Year.--(a) Notwithstanding any provision of law or
regulation to the contrary, any university located in this
Commonwealth which authorizes, facilitates, provides for or
otherwise supports any event promoting antisemitism on the
university campus may not receive any source of funding from the
Commonwealth for the academic school year in which the
antisemitic event under this section occurs.
(b) A university which has received any source of funding
