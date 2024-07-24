Senate Bill 1295 Printer's Number 1843
PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - grievances, public employee-public employer disputes, wages,
rates of pay, hours of employment or conditions of work. The
term does not include an organization which practices
discrimination in membership because of race, color, creed,
national origin or political affiliation.
"Public employee." An individual employed by a public
employer. The term does not include elected officials,
appointees of the Governor with the advice and consent of the
Senate as required by law, management level employees,
confidential employees, clergymen or other persons in a
religious profession, employees or personnel at church offices
or facilities when utilized primarily for religious purposes.
"Public employer." The Commonwealth, its political
subdivisions, including school districts and any officer, board,
commission, agency, authority or other instrumentality thereof,
a nonprofit organization or institution and any charitable,
religious, scientific, literary, recreational, health,
educational or welfare institution receiving grants or
appropriations from the Federal, State or local government. The
term does not include employers covered or presently subject to
coverage under the act of June 1, 1937 (P.L.1168, No.294), known
as the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Act.
"Representative." An individual who is authorized to act on
behalf of an employee organization for public employees.
Section 4. Duties of public employer.
(a) General rule.--A public employer shall provide to a
representative, if the public employer has the information in
the public employer's records, the following information for
each public employee:
(1) The public employee's name and date of hire.
