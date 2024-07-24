Senate Bill 1295 Printer's Number 1843

PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - grievances, public employee-public employer disputes, wages,

rates of pay, hours of employment or conditions of work. The

term does not include an organization which practices

discrimination in membership because of race, color, creed,

national origin or political affiliation.

"Public employee." An individual employed by a public

employer. The term does not include elected officials,

appointees of the Governor with the advice and consent of the

Senate as required by law, management level employees,

confidential employees, clergymen or other persons in a

religious profession, employees or personnel at church offices

or facilities when utilized primarily for religious purposes.

"Public employer." The Commonwealth, its political

subdivisions, including school districts and any officer, board,

commission, agency, authority or other instrumentality thereof,

a nonprofit organization or institution and any charitable,

religious, scientific, literary, recreational, health,

educational or welfare institution receiving grants or

appropriations from the Federal, State or local government. The

term does not include employers covered or presently subject to

coverage under the act of June 1, 1937 (P.L.1168, No.294), known

as the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Act.

"Representative." An individual who is authorized to act on

behalf of an employee organization for public employees.

Section 4. Duties of public employer.

(a) General rule.--A public employer shall provide to a

representative, if the public employer has the information in

the public employer's records, the following information for

each public employee:

(1) The public employee's name and date of hire.

20240SB1295PN1843 - 2 -

