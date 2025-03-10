Senate Bill 419 Printer's Number 353

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - (h) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Actual proof." A preponderance of evidence, whether

medical, lab testing results, business records, documentary

material and testimonial, that a reasonable person would

understand to consist of, more likely than not, contamination

evidence.

"Agency." The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

"Disaster zone." Any of the following:

(1) An area located within this Commonwealth that is

within 15 miles of the site of the derailment of a train at

East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, 2023.

(2) An area located in this Commonwealth where an

applicant demonstrates actual proof of contamination of a

premises or of a person due to the presence of chemicals

released or burned at the area under paragraph (1) or because

of travel in or through the area under paragraph (1).

"Eligible person." Any of the following that has been

negatively impacted by the train derailment a nd has been

approved by the agency under subsection (b):

(1) An individual who is a resident of this Commonwealth

and who lives or works in the disaster zone and who provides

actual proof of being negatively impacted.

(2) A small business that is located in the disaster

zone and which provides actual proof of being negatively

impacted.

"Fund." The Train Derailment Emergency Grant Fund

established u nder subsection (f).

"Grant." An award of money by the agency under the program.

20250SB0419PN0353 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30