Senate Bill 419 Printer's Number 353
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - (h) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Actual proof." A preponderance of evidence, whether
medical, lab testing results, business records, documentary
material and testimonial, that a reasonable person would
understand to consist of, more likely than not, contamination
evidence.
"Agency." The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
"Disaster zone." Any of the following:
(1) An area located within this Commonwealth that is
within 15 miles of the site of the derailment of a train at
East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, 2023.
(2) An area located in this Commonwealth where an
applicant demonstrates actual proof of contamination of a
premises or of a person due to the presence of chemicals
released or burned at the area under paragraph (1) or because
of travel in or through the area under paragraph (1).
"Eligible person." Any of the following that has been
negatively impacted by the train derailment a nd has been
approved by the agency under subsection (b):
(1) An individual who is a resident of this Commonwealth
and who lives or works in the disaster zone and who provides
actual proof of being negatively impacted.
(2) A small business that is located in the disaster
zone and which provides actual proof of being negatively
impacted.
"Fund." The Train Derailment Emergency Grant Fund
established u nder subsection (f).
"Grant." An award of money by the agency under the program.
