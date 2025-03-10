Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,327 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 417 Printer's Number 351

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - design the activities and programs to support military

readiness through all of the following:

(i) Physical fitness and well-being.

(ii) Personal growth and development.

(iii) Social interaction and camaraderie.

(iv) Opportunities for leisure and recreation and

discounts on travel, tickets and lodging.

(2) The Adjutant General is [also] authorized to enter

into concession agreements with private organizations for the

continued operation of a canteen, exchange, commissary,

restaurant or other enterprise which will improve the morale

or welfare of [active, retired or reserve members.] service

members, veterans and their families.

(3) These operations, facilities, activities and

programs must be financially self-sustaining, and any income,

including fees and charges, derived from the concession

agreements and the operation of the facilities, activities

and programs shall be deposited by the Adjutant General [with

a bank or trust company. Moneys in the account may only be

used for the continued operation of the facilities,

activities or programs at Fort Indiantown Gap. Any Federal

funds specifically designated to assist the Adjutant General

in implementing this subsection are hereby appropriated to

the department for these purposes.] into the Service Members,

Veterans and their Families Fund established under subsection

(f).

(4) No General Fund moneys or other State funds shall be

used for the purposes authorized under this subsection. [An

audit of all accounts under this subsection must be conducted

annually on the State fiscal year basis, and the department

20250SB0417PN0351 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 417 Printer's Number 351

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more