Senate Bill 417 Printer's Number 351

readiness through all of the following:
(i) Physical fitness and well-being.
(ii) Personal growth and development.
(iii) Social interaction and camaraderie.
(iv) Opportunities for leisure and recreation and
discounts on travel, tickets and lodging.
(2) The Adjutant General is [also] authorized to enter
into concession agreements with private organizations for the
continued operation of a canteen, exchange, commissary,
restaurant or other enterprise which will improve the morale
or welfare of [active, retired or reserve members.] service
members, veterans and their families.
(3) These operations, facilities, activities and
programs must be financially self-sustaining, and any income,
including fees and charges, derived from the concession
agreements and the operation of the facilities, activities
and programs shall be deposited by the Adjutant General [with
a bank or trust company. Moneys in the account may only be
used for the continued operation of the facilities,
activities or programs at Fort Indiantown Gap. Any Federal
funds specifically designated to assist the Adjutant General
in implementing this subsection are hereby appropriated to
the department for these purposes.] into the Service Members,
Veterans and their Families Fund established under subsection
(f).
(4) No General Fund moneys or other State funds shall be
used for the purposes authorized under this subsection. [An
audit of all accounts under this subsection must be conducted
annually on the State fiscal year basis, and the department
