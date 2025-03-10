Senate Bill 418 Printer's Number 352

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 352

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

418

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL AND

VOGEL, MARCH 10, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, MARCH 10, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 16 (Counties) and 53 (Municipalities Generally)

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in district

attorney, assistants and detectives, further providing for

filling of vacancies; in general provisions relating to home

rule and optional plan government, further providing for

limitation on municipal powers; and, in general provisions

common to optional plans, further providing for manner of

filling vacancies in office.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 14304 of Title 16 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, added May 8, 2024 (P.L.50, No.14), is

amended to read:

§ 14304. Filling of vacancies.

If a vacancy occurs in the office of district attorney in a

county of the second A, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh or

eighth class, the judges of the court of common pleas shall,

upon a showing that the first assistant district attorney

satisfies the requirements of section 14301 (relating to

district attorney, qualifications, eligibility and

compensation), appoint the first assistant district attorney to

