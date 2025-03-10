Senate Bill 418 Printer's Number 352
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 352
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
418
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL AND
VOGEL, MARCH 10, 2025
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, MARCH 10, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 16 (Counties) and 53 (Municipalities Generally)
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in district
attorney, assistants and detectives, further providing for
filling of vacancies; in general provisions relating to home
rule and optional plan government, further providing for
limitation on municipal powers; and, in general provisions
common to optional plans, further providing for manner of
filling vacancies in office.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 14304 of Title 16 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, added May 8, 2024 (P.L.50, No.14), is
amended to read:
§ 14304. Filling of vacancies.
If a vacancy occurs in the office of district attorney in a
county of the second A, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh or
eighth class, the judges of the court of common pleas shall,
upon a showing that the first assistant district attorney
satisfies the requirements of section 14301 (relating to
district attorney, qualifications, eligibility and
compensation), appoint the first assistant district attorney to
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
