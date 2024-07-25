Sport, Arts and Culture invites media to apply for accreditation for National Women’s Day

Government will commemorate the 2024 National Women’s Day on Friday, 09 August at the Dennis Nel Stadium, Pofadder within the KHA-MA Municipality in the Northern Cape Province.

This year, the National Women’s Day will be commemorated under the theme: “Celebrating 30 years of democracy Towards Women’s Development.

Members of the media who wish to cover the national commemoration are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the accreditation form and sending it back to: madimetjam@dsac.gov.za. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, 31 July 2024 at 16:00.

NB: No pdf file will be accepted.

For enquiries:

Kindly contact

Mr Madimetja Moleba

cell: 066 301 4675