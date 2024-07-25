25 July 2024

The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany

On July 24, 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Turkmenistan Bernd Heinze.

Expressing gratitude for the time allocated for the meeting, the diplomat presented his credentials to the head of state and conveyed warm words of greeting from the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who addressed wishes of happiness and prosperity to the President Turkmenistan, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and all Turkmen people.

Having warmly welcomed the Ambassador to the ancient and hospitable Turkmen land, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov reciprocated his best wishes to the top leadership of the friendly country and sincerely congratulated Bernd Heinze on his appointment to an important post, wishing him great success in responsible diplomatic work on the further development and strengthening of friendly relations between our countries.

Particularly highlighting the positive nature of political and diplomatic relations, the head of state noted with satisfaction that Turkmenistan and Germany successfully cooperate not only on a bilateral, but also on a multilateral basis. It was also noted that in recent years cooperation has been successfully developing within the framework of the «Central Asia – Germany» dialogue.

According to the general opinion, another priority vector of bilateral relations is partnership in the trade and economic sphere. In this regard, effective interaction in such important areas as industry, agriculture, banking, transport and communications complex, etc. was noted.

Particularly emphasizing the productivity of cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, the head of the Turkmen state noted the significant contribution of German companies to the development of the economy of our country over many years.

During the conversation, which took place in a constructive manner, the importance of further development of established cultural and humanitarian ties, which play an extremely important role in strengthening interstate relations, bringing people closer together and mutual enrichment of cultures, was also noted.

Once again congratulating Bernd Heinze on the start of his work in Turkmenistan as the head of the diplomatic mission of the Federal Republic of Germany, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed his readiness to provide the plenipotentiary representative of a friendly country with comprehensive assistance in his work aimed at further strengthening the established fruitful interstate dialogue.