Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice Generator Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.3 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 20%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.73 billion in 2023 to $2.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to, increased demand for virtual assistants, rising need for customer service automation, growing adoption of gaming applications, enhanced accessibility tools for visually impaired individuals.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of AI voice generators into various devices, the expansion of virtual assistant functionalities, the demand for personalized customer experiences, the emergence of new gaming trends and applications, an increasing focus on inclusive design and accessibility standards, and the and the rising popularity of audiobooks and podcasts.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice Generator Market

The increase in demand for AI in advertising and media is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market going forward. AI in advertising and media has gained presence with its ability to optimize target audience, curate personalize content, and analyze vast amounts of data to enhance audience engagement and ROI. AI voice generators revolutionize advertising and media by swiftly creating high-quality voiceovers and personalized content, enhancing brand communication, and engaging audiences effectively.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market include Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Azure, International Business Machines Corporation.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market are focusing on voice cloning tools, to enhance the realism and versatility of generated voices, aiming to provide more natural and personalized experiences for users across various applications and industries. Voice cloning tools are software solutions that replicate the unique vocal characteristics of individuals for various applications like virtual assistants and personalized audio content creation.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice Generator Market Segments:

1) By Type: Text To Speech, Voice Changer

2) By Deployment: On-premise , Cloud Based

3) By End-User: Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Advertising And Media, Retail, Automotive, Transportation, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice Generator Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator is a technology that utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms to generate human-like speech from text inputs. This technology finds applications across diverse sectors, such as virtual assistants, customer service automation, gaming, accessibility tools, and entertainment, enabling computers to produce natural and authentic speech.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice Generator Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice Generator Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market size, artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market major players, artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market positioning, and artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) voice generator market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

