Royalton Barracks / Dui #2, DLS, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2003396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-3399

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2024 at 1912

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whittier Rd, Bethel

VIOLATION: Dui #2, DLS and Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Meredith Marble

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/24/2024, at approximately 1912 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a vehicle off of the roadway in the area of Wittier Road in the town of Bethel. Upon our arrival to the area the operator was located and identified as Meredith Marble (41) of Waitsfield.

While speaking with Marble, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Marble was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI #2 and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks. It was further determined that Marble had a criminally suspended driver's license and an active warrant out of Washington County for Failure to Appear. Marble was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court on 07/25/2024 for the active warrant. Marble was also issued a citation to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on 08/13/2024 at 0800 hours for the charges of suspicion of DUI #2 and driving on a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2024 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.