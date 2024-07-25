Sugar Ray Bassist and Songwriter Murphy Karges Drops New Book Basics for Bassists: How to Not Suck at Bass Playing
Murphy Karges, founding member and co-songwriter of the multi-platinum 90s band Sugar Ray, unveils his debut book, Basics for Bassists.
I think it’s important for students to enjoy the learning process. Basics For Bassists is a great place to start!”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murphy Karges, founding member and co-songwriter of the multi-platinum 90s band Sugar Ray, unveils his debut book, Basics for Bassists. Karges, the driving force behind Sugar Ray's number-one hit "Fly," brings his 20+ years of experience to the page, blending candid and often hilarious personal anecdotes with practical bass lessons and invaluable tips. "You don't need to be a musical theory genius to become a rock star," Karges says. "If a kid wants to be the next Green Day, you don't start them with Beethoven. You start them with Green Day. With power chords and attitude."
Endorsed by an array of respected musicians, Basics for Bassists isn't your grandma's dusty old music book. It's a visually stunning, laugh-out-loud guide that's as entertaining as it is educational. Packed with eye-catching graphics and easy-to-follow instructions, this book aims to inspire and encourage as much as it teaches.
Key Features:
-Empowering tools from a multi-platinum-selling rock star
-Beginner-friendly approach to modern bass playing
-Real-world anecdotes from life on the road
-Visual learning aids that don't bore you to tears
-Techniques to develop your ear and songwriting skills
Karges' own frustrating experience with childhood music lessons fueled his mission to create a better learning method. "I quit after a few boring lessons and learned from my record collection instead," he says. "This book teaches you how to unlock the secrets hidden in your favorite songs."
Whether you dream of headlining stadiums, rocking local clubs, or just impressing your church group without falling on your face, Basics for Bassists is your backstage pass to bass mastery. It's time to ditch the snoozefest tutorials and learn hands-on from a real rock star.
"All the greatest insights into rhythm, harmony, and arrangement are just waiting for you to discover them," Karges says. "My book is your all-access pass to that knowledge."
Ready to slap, pop, and groove your way to bass greatness? Grab your copy of Basics for Bassists now at [www.MurphyKarges.com], Amazon.com or Barnes and Noble, and see first-hand why Katherine Turman of the Village Voice calls it, “the most entertaining, helpful and realistic book about being a musician and bassist ever,” and Joe Escalante of The Vandals deems it “epic.”
About the author: Murphy Karges was Sugar Ray’s bassist, a songwriter and backing vocalist from the band’s 1988 formation until 2012. The lineup’s six successful albums for Atlantic were highlighted by 1997’s single "Fly,” which became the band's first No. 1 hit, the album Floored selling triple platinum. The song was included on VH1's countdown of the "100 Greatest Songs of the '90s" at number 52; Karges boasts five BMI Pop Awards and a slightly damaged-in-a-move Blockbuster Award for Favorite Modern Rock Group. This self-taught bass veteran lives with his wife and sons in Costa Mesa, California. Connect with Murphy at murphykarges.com.
Book comes out 7/23/24
paperback price $19.99
“It’s a rollicking good read.”
-Paul Gray, The Damned, Eddie & The Hot Rods, UFO
“My bass brother Murphy has put together an easy to understand yet comprehensive book for a beginner bassist to sink their teeth into. I think it’s important for students to enjoy the learning process. Basics For Bassists is a great place to start.”
Mike Inez, Alice in Chains, Ozzy Osbourne
“Murphy has written an outstanding book.”
-Arion Salazar, Third Eye Blind
“Real world applications from an experienced Rock Star with everything you need to become a gigging musician."
–Marty Schwartz, Marty Music (YouTube / 4.2 million subscribers)
“Murph gives you the nuts and bolts of bass design all the way to having tunes on heavy radio rotation and playing for huge crowds. There are many insights to help you reach the next level and discover your own voice and mission.”
-Steve Fossen, Heart, Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame Member
“Basics For Bassists” goes beyond just technical instruction by diving into the artistry and mindset essential to becoming a proficient all-around bassist ready to hit the stage.”
– Jason Freese, Green Day, Goo Goo Dolls
“This is an epic book. I’ve never seen a more complete book for bassists.”
Joe Escalante, The Vandals & manager of Sublime
