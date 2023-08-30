Electric Bike Company Debuts XL Comfort Saddle for Big & Tall Riders
Innovative, Premium E-Bike Brand Introduces E-Bike Saddle for Riders Over 180 PoundsNEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ELECTRIC BIKE COMPANY (EBC), the groundbreaking electric bike manufacturer known for customizable, California-built bikes using curated global materials, announced today the launch of the XL Comfort Saddle, a first-of-its-kind e-bike saddle developed specifically for riders over 180 pounds and with a waistline 32 inches and up.
Designed in collaboration with Velo, the number one saddle manufacturer in the world, the EBC Comfort Saddle was more than five years in the making. Featuring 14 individual springs, bump shock resistant bars, improved high density comfort foam, and nearly two inches of additional width, it offers big and tall riders unparalleled comfort and support.
“EBC is renowned for delivering an ultimate comfort cruising experience,” said EBC founder and CEO, Sean Lupton-Smith. “That’s why, when we saw an unmet need, we went the extra mile to create the most exceptional comfort cruiser saddle on the market for our big and tall riders. We couldn’t be more pleased with how it turned out and are very excited to be able to offer it to our customers.”
Combining luxury and leisure with a commitment to the safest, most technologically-sound e-bikes and batteries on the market, EBC has been esteemed for their comfort cruiser style e-bikes and innovative accessories since the brand’s launch in 2012. With the introduction of the new Comfort Saddle, EBC looks to provide consumers with next-level comfort and support for their e-bike adventures.
Comfort Saddle Features:
Advanced Design: Developed in close partnership with Velo, the industry leader.
Tailored Fit: Specifically designed for riders above 180 pounds and waistlines of 32 inches and up.
Innovative Springs: Equipped with 14 individual springs for unparalleled comfort.
Shock Resistant Bars: Built with bump-resistant bars to smooth out the ride.
Enhanced Foam: Features upgraded high-density comfort foam for a plush feel.
Generous Width: Boasts nearly 2 inches of extra width for maximized comfort.
The EBC XL Comfort Saddle retails for $75 and is available at electricbikecompany.com.
About EBC:
For more than a decade, ELECTRIC BIKE COMPANY has earned its reputation for producing the best American-made, custom-built electric cruisers in the world. EBC does so by using the highest quality globally sourced materials and components, employing talented local bike builders, and inspecting and testing every e-bike in its Southern California factories before delivering it to the customer’s door, fully assembled.
