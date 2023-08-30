SGT. PEPPERONI’S PIZZA JOINS FORCES WITH JULIAN’S LEGO® CORNER FOR ANNUAL CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS MONTH CAMPAIGN
The campaign will run through September to provide new LEGO® kits to patients at Children’s Hospital of Orange CountyNEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness
Month, Sgt. Pepperoni’s is teaming up with Julian’s LEGO® Corner to raise funds and collect LEGO® sets for patients at Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC).
Created in memory of CHOC patient Julian Dunn, Julian’s LEGO® Corner provides a creative outlet for children and teens undergoing treatment for serious illnesses or injuries at CHOC. More than $150,000 has been raised for the unique project through partnerships with Sgt. Pepperoni’s and other generous donors since its start in 2013.
In collaboration with Julian’s LEGO® Corner, Sgt. Pepperoni’s is extending an invitation to the community to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by making donations. People can contribute through the gift of a new LEGO® set, making a cash donation, and purchasing select menu items at Sgt. Pepperoni’s Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo, and Irvine locations. All proceeds from Sgt. Pepperoni’s “Pizza of the Month,” Grandpa’s Pie, and all house-made desserts will directly support Julian’s LEGO® Corner.
“All of us at Sgt. Pepperoni’s are proud to support Julian’s LEGO® Corner and CHOC during
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store co-owner Jeff Roberts. “We are
grateful and very humbled to stand beside Julian’s parents, Andrea and Rich Dunn, who have shown so
much strength and love. What started as a lemonade stand by our kids, has grown to become very near to
our hearts.”
This year, Sgt. Pepperoni’s aims to raise more than $65,000 and collect hundreds of LEGO® sets —
exceeding last year’s record-breaking donation of $55,000 and 125 LEGO® kits. The restaurant is also
amplifying efforts with the support of other local families and businesses.
While 2023 marks the ninth annual fundraising effort for Sgt. Pepperoni’s, the Roberts family’s
connection to the Dunns goes back nearly 15 years. The two families have been friends and neighbors, with Julian and Roberts’ daughter Lauren attending Mariners Elementary School together, as Julian battled through treatment and hospitalizations. When Julian was diagnosed with brain cancer in kindergarten, 5-year-old Lauren opened a lemonade stand in support of her friend, eventually raising more than $1,500. She continued to host lemonade stands growing up, and later founded Sweet Things For A Sweet Cause, a collection of desserts benefiting Julian’s LEGO® Corner, available for purchase year-round at Sgt. Pepperoni’s.
Now a college sophomore, Lauren helped inspire the Sgt. Pepperoni’s owner families to build upon her
efforts with their own fundraiser. Their campaign commemorates Julian’s strength, kindness, and
creativity, as well as his affinity for something that stimulated his mind and helped him pass the time during treatment: building LEGO® sets.
“Julian loved building all kinds of LEGO® sets during the many hours and days he spent in the hospital,”
said his mother, Andrea Dunn. “Through Julian’s LEGO® Corner, we can provide LEGO® sets to
children who are going through hospital treatment for serious and chronic medical conditions, giving
them the opportunity to pass the time in a stimulating and creative way. With Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza as our incredible partner, we are able to provide CHOC's Child Life staff this great resource to help their patients cope.”
Clare Loper, a child life specialist in the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Department at CHOC, said, “Julian's LEGO® Corner is a valuable resource for our patients. Building LEGO® sets offers a break in the hospital routine and provides another opportunity for our patients to engage in play. So many of our patients look forward to receiving new LEGO® sets and the excitement on their faces when we bring them into their rooms is priceless.”
“The Sgt. Pepperoni’s Family is honored to continue our full commitment to Julian’s LEGO® Corner and
CHOC,” Roberts added. “Starting with a lemonade stand thirteen years ago, our ownership families have
a deep connection with the Dunn Family, and Julian’s legacy. Please come show your support by visiting
our Sgt. Pepperoni locations in Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo, and Irvine.”
About Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store:
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store has been spreading love through pizza since 1976. Named best pizza in
Orange County by the Golden Foodie Awards, Los Angeles Times, and Orange County Register, Sgt.
Pepperoni’s scratch kitchen makes fresh dough, pizza sauce, and hand-grated cheese daily using only the
highest quality ingredients and recipes originating from Long Island, New York. Founded around family,
friendship, and community, Sgt. Pepperoni’s is owned and operated by childhood friends and their
families. The family-friendly restaurant prioritizes giving back and regularly hosts fundraisers for local
schools, sports teams, and Julian’s LEGO® Corner at CHOC. Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store has
three locations in Orange County, Calif. For more information visit www.SgtPepps.com.
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Locations:
Newport Beach: 2300 S.E. Bristol St. F, Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 852-9500
Aliso Viejo: 26601 Aliso Creek Rd., Suite D, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
(949) 215-3070
Irvine: 4533 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 748-1080
# # #
Julie Karges
Sgt. Pepperoni’s
marketing@sgtpepps.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram