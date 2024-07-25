LayerStack Launches Premium Compute Virtual Server in Singapore

LayerStack's Premium Compute Cloud Server in Singapore

LayerStack is pleased to officially launch the Premium Compute cloud server in Singapore, responding to the region's high demand for optimal cloud computing.

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LayerStack, an Asia-leading cloud service provider, is thrilled to announce that Premium Compute Virtual Server is now also available in Singapore. This expansion is targeted toward the provision of premium cloud computing services to businesses and developers to meet growing demands in the region of Singapore.

The new Premium Compute Virtual Server in Singapore mirrors the specifications of the highly popular Premium Compute in Hong Kong, and it is equipped with the state-of-the-art AMD EPYC™ 9754 Bergamo processor and offers robust computing resources, including:

• 8GB to 32GB RAM

• 4 to 16 vCPUs

• 200GB to 600GB NVMe SSD

• 5TB to 8TB Data Traffic

With such specifications, the LayerStack Premium Compute Virtual Server will provide ultra-high performance, reliability, and scalability for the most demanding applications and workloads, and is offered at the same competitive pricing as the currently available Premium Compute Plan for consistency and value to LayerStack's customers across different regions.

“We are proud to announce that we can now offer our customers in Singapore the very latest in cloud solutions through our Premium Compute service, matching the same high standard as other regions, said Dennis Ng, founder and CEO of LayerStack. This launch further underlines our ongoing commitment to deliver powerful, flexible cloud services across the Asia-Pacific region.”

For more information about Premium Compute Virtual Server and sign up, please visit https://www.layerstack.com/