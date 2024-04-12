LayerStack Launches Fully Managed Database Service in Singapore and Hong Kong

LayerStack launched a fully managed, highly available, and scalable database-as-a-service (DBaaS) in Singapore and Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LayerStack, Asia’s leading cloud infrastructure as a service provider, is excited to announce the launch of its new database-as-a-service (DBaaS) in Singapore and Hong Kong. The service initially offers support for MySQL databases, with PostgreSQL and MongoDB coming soon.

The database-as-a-service is designed to provide businesses with a fully managed, highly available, and scalable database solution that is easy to use and maintain without complicated configuration. The service also provides an automatic backup and point-in-time recovery alongside features like DDoS protection or even global private networks. This guarantees both the availability and security of data.

With LayerStack's managed database service, businesses can benefit from:

• Fully managed DBaaS operations, including setup, patching, scaling, and monitoring

• Data integrity is guaranteed with high availability and durability

• Robust security, including encryption and regular automated backups

• Integrated seamlessly with cloud infrastructure at LayerStack along with other services

LayerStack CEO and Founder, Mr. Dennis Ng announced, “We are thrilled to bring our managed database service to APAC region, enabling firms to enjoy hassle-free database needs. We aim to offer reliable secure and easy-to-use database solutions for businesses so that they can concentrate on their expansion.”

In addition to launching in Singapore & Hong Kong, LayerStack plans to take its Managed Database service into Taiwan in the near future. With this move, companies within the area will be able to access the same top-quality database solution as already available in Singapore and Hong Kong.

To learn more about or begin using the service, please visit www.layerstack.com/managed-database or contact the LayerStack sales team.