LayerStack Launches S3-Compatible Object Storage Service to Revolutionize Data Management

LayerStack Object Storage

LayerStack Logo

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LayerStack, Asia’s leading cloud infrastructure as a service provider, is excited to offer S-3 compatible Object Storage service to the public. This cloud storage solution allows developers, businesses, and organizations worldwide to securely store and access their valuable information on the cloud in a flexible way, and effortlessly build scalable apps that store user-generated content, IoT data feeds, site backups and more.

Some of the key features include:
• Highly compatible and complies with most S3 application standards
• Supports static websites based on HTML, CSS, JavaScript securely
• High availability to guarantee that data and files are available 24/7
• LayerPanel™ REST API interface to manage data
• Able to mount an Object Storage bucket as a filesystem on the cloud server

We are proud to launch object storage to provide businesses with an affordable cost for managing the growing volumes of unstructured data,” said Dennis Ng, the founder and CEO of LayerStack. “We have a simple and transparent pricing scheme and a robust LayerPanel™ API, making LayerStack’s Object Storage among the most easy to use and user-friendly in the market today.”

LayerStack's Object Storage aims to make storing and accessing large amounts of unstructured data seamless for businesses of all sizes. Incorporating the best-in-class infrastructure and an easy-to-use control panel with a main focus on innovation and reliability, LayerStack remains at the forefront of cloud computing.

For more details about LayerStack's Object Storage, please visit https://www.layerstack.com/en/object-storage

