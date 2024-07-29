Atmos to Release Exclusive Edition of Popular Asics SportStyle Model 'GT-2160

The “We Are All Medalists” concept follows the colors of the gold, silver, and bronze medals.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmos Japan is excited to announce the upcoming release of an exclusive ASICS SportStyle GT-2160 colorway, a tribute to the unwavering spirit and dedication found in every individual striving for their goals. Launching August 1st under the inspiring concept “We Are All Medalists,” this special edition sneaker is a symbol of empowerment and self-belief.

Concept

True champions are not defined solely by victories, but by the relentless pursuit of their dreams. At atmos, there is a profound admiration for those who remain true to their essence. This release stands as a testament to that belief: "We Are All Medalists"

The cream white upper includes accents that is inspired by the Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals and is adorned with the iconic streamlined pattern of the GT-2160. This fusion of athletic heritage and street-style aesthetic is a testament to atmos’ unique ability to bridge the gap between performance and fashion.

Developed following the functional design language of the GT-2000 series released in the early 2010s, the GT-2160 retains the patrimonial design language found in heritage shoes, while reproducing features influenced by the 2010s such as the wavy forefoot, segmented sole structure, and GEL technology.

This product will be available at atmos and atmos pink stores in Japan, online store, and atmos INDONESIA starting from August 1st, 2024

PRODUCT

ASICS GT-2160 “Medalist”

No: 1203A511-100

Price: ¥16,500 (tax included)

Size: 23.0cm - 29.5cm

Release: August 1, 2024 (Thu)

Available at: atmos and atmos pink stores and online store

About “ASICS SportStyle”

ASICS SportStyle is a category of the ASICS brand that proposes sports technology as a lifestyle. Our desire is to enable everyone to experience an active daily life. By inheriting innovations from the past and combining world-standard sports technology with enhanced style, we make sports more accessible. Our new challenge begins. For more details, please visiting: https://www.asics.com/jp/mk/sportstyle

About atmos

The name atmos is derived from “atmosphere,” aiming to be a store that as natural and essential as the air we breathe. Established in 2000, the head shop opened in Harajuku, Tokyo, with a theme of sneakers as fashion, featuring a sneaker wall. atmos collaborates with national brands and launches exclusive models, conducting test launches and marketing of the latest products in Tokyo. For more details, please visiting: https://www.atmos-tokyo.com

